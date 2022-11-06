The 4 Best Films About New Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles to Watch Ahead of ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown will be released on Nov. 9. And, as the trailer shows, it’s going to dive right into some of the most tumultuous times in Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles‘ marriage. It will also depict more of the current king’s relationship with his then-mistress and current queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles including that old “Tampongate” scandal.

The earlier seasons of the Netflix series haven’t done Camilla any favors. In fact, rehashing her role in breaking up Charles and Diana’s marriage brought on a wrath of hateful messages via social media, which led to the couple disabling comments on Instagram for some time. So while we’re awaiting the exact minute until we can start steaming all the drama the new season is going to deliver, here are a few films about Queen Camilla that you can watch for free right now.

‘From Royal Mistress to Queen Consort’

In the ’90s Camilla became public enemy No. 1 as she was known as the woman who broke up Charles and Diana’s marriage. So of course there are plenty of documentaries that focus on her affair with the future king while he was married to the princess.

From Royal Mistress to Queen Consort examines Camilla’s five-decade-long relationship with her current husband and the controversy it caused. In addition, it touches on the hit to her reputation and how the public’s view of her has changed over the years.

‘The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess Of Cornwall’

As the title suggests The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess Of Cornwall was released in 2018, four years before Camilla became queen consort when she was still a duchess.

The documentary features interviews with Camilla’s friends and family as it details her journey from debutante to divorcee to duchess, offering a unique insight into things many people don’t know about her life.

‘King Charles and Queen Camilla: Into The Unknown’

King Charles and Queen Camilla: Into The Unknown was released in 2006, one year after the pair tied the knot.

Their marriage marked the first time a future heir to the throne was allowed to marry a divorcee. And even though the late Queen Elizabeth II granted them permission to wed, as head of the Church of England she decided not to attend their civil ceremony. The union wasn’t just a step into the unknown for the monarchy but also into the unknown of whether Camilla would ever be truly accepted by Britons.

‘Charles and Camilla: Against All Odds’

Charles and Camilla: Against All Odds, which was released in 2022, highlights the couple’s love story through the years.

And while that may never mirror a fairy tale, as the description for the film reads: “Charles declared Camilla would be a non-negotiable part of his life. The fight for their relationship has proved worthwhile in one of history’s greatest love stories. Charles and Camilla found their happily ever after, against all odds.”