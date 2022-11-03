4 Best Films to Watch About Princess Diana and Charles’ Tumultuous Relationship Ahead of ‘The Crown’ Season 5

The highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown will be released on Nov. 9. And, as the trailer shows, it’s going to dive right into some of the most tumultuous times in Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles‘ marriage and eventual split. So while we’re awaiting the exact minute until we can start steaming the new season of the Netflix drama, here are a few films about their relationship that you can watch right now.

‘Spencer’ (2021)

Released in 2021 and starring Kristen Stewart as Diana and Jack Farthing as Charles, Spencer isn’t your average story about the breakdown of the former couple’s marriage. Unlike The Crown which spans over years, Spencer takes place over just one weekend at Sandringham when the princess’ marriage to the future king is already in tatters and they make the decision to separate.

The film is a reimagining of Diana’s martial struggles and her place within the Firm. Stewart delivers a flawless performance in this movie and earned an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of the People’s Princess.

Spencer is streaming now on Hulu and is available for purchase from Amazon and other retailers.

‘Diana’ (2013)

We know all about Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles while he was married to Diana. They continued to see each other after the marriage ended and tied the knot eight years after Diana’s death. But not many people know about the man Diana moved on with following the divorce.

The 2013 film Diana, focuses on the last few years of her life when she falls in love with a heart surgeon named Hasnat Khan. The doctor ultimately breaks up with her because of the constant press intrusion before Diana begins dating Dodi Fayed.

Naomi Watts plays the beloved princess in the movie, which is based on the book Diana: Her Last Love by Kate Snell.

Diana can be streamed on Amazon, Roku, and others.

‘Princess in Love’ (1996)

It wasn’t just Charles who had an affair while married to Diana; the princess did as well.

The made-for-TV movie Princess in Love was released in 1996, one year before Diana died following a car crash in Paris. It covers the story of Charles and Diana’s dwindling marriage as well as the princess’ secret relationship with her former riding instructor, Captain James Hewitt.

It’s based on the novel of the same title by Anna Pasternak. Hewitt collaborated with Pasternak to write the book detailing their five year-long affair.

Princess in Love can be rented or purchased via Amazon, or streamed for free on Pluto or Tubi.

‘Diana: Her True Story’ (1993)

Like Princess in Love, the biopic Diana: Her True Story was released while King Charles’ first wife was still alive and just one year after the release of Andrew Morton’s 1992 book of the same name. It centers on the royals’ rocky marriage as well as their affairs and separation.

Diana: Her True Story is available for streaming now on Peacock, Amazon, Tubi, and others.