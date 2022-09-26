4 of the Best Horror Series to Stream in October 2022

It’s that time of year again! Spooky Season arrives next month, which means streaming platforms bring their A-game when it comes to chills and thrills. Netflix and Hulu are both getting in on the action of scares, as usual, but only Netflix is premiering new horror series. So, here are four of the best horror series to check out in October 2022.

‘The Midnight Club’ might be our most anticipated horror series of 2022. | Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

Netflix’s new horror series ‘The Midnight Club’ has Mike Flanagan at the helm

As a horror junkie, October is my favorite month for new content. With that said, Netflix’s The Midnight Club tops my list of most anticipated fall premieres. Based on Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, along with some other works by Pike, The Midnight Club follows the story of a group of teens living at Brightcliffe Hospice. Each night they gather at midnight to tell a scary story. They all promise that whoever dies first must contact them from beyond the grave. With Flanagan holding the reins, I can all but guarantee The Midnight Club simultaneously terrifies and emotionally wrecks audiences all at the same time.

The Midnight Club premieres on Oct. 7, 2022, and the horror series will stream exclusively on Netflix.

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ returns for season 3

Do you ever sit down and think, “I really want to be terrified and unable to sleep tonight?” Boy, do I have a horror series for you. Unsolved Mysteries first creeped people out in the late ’80s and into the ’90s with its unsettling real-life stories. In 2020, Netflix revived the horror series with William Shatner as the host. The show features tales of unexplained deaths, weird disappearances, and freaky paranormal activity. Usually, when you watch a horror series, you can tell yourself everything’s ok because none of it’s real. You don’t get that luxury with this one.

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Volume 3 | Netflix

Unsolved Mysteries Season 3 debuts on Oct. 18, exclusively on Netflix.

Guillermo Del Toro’s horror series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ premieres on Oct. 25

If you love horror, you likely love (or at least appreciate) Guillermo Del Toro’s work. He’s the mastermind behind films like The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth. If anyone can bring monsters to life, it’s Del Toro, and that’s precisely what Cabinet of Curiosities looks like it’s doing. Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology horror series with eight different stories told by different directors. Del Toro directs two of the episodes himself. Each episode features new and horrifying monsters and stories “meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.” Say no more. We’re in.

Cabinet of Curiosities streams exclusively on Netflix starting on Oct. 25.

New horror series ‘The Watcher’ is based on a terrifying true story

In 2014 in Westfield, New Jersey, a young family, the Broadusses, bought the house of their dreams. Those dreams quickly turned into nightmares as the family kept receiving multiple creepy letters from someone who only referred to themselves as “The Watcher. ” The letters became increasingly more frightening and majorly disrupted the family’s lives. Ultimately, the Broadusses chose never to move into the house, but the expenses drained their finances. Now, Netflix is bringing the story to the small-screen, starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale.

Check out The Watcher exclusively on Netflix starting Oct. 13.