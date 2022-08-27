4 of the Best Netflix Documentaries to Watch in September

Netflix documentaries include a wide range of topics. From true crime to doomed music festivals like Woodstock ’99, there’s something for everyone. If you’re tired of the typical scripted fare, here are four Netflix documentaries to check out in September.

Netflix documentary ‘Sins of Our Mother’ arrives in September. | Netflix

The Netflix documentary ‘Sins of Our Mother’ premieres on Sept. 14, 2022

In 2019, Lori Vallow’s kids, JJ and Tylee, went missing, and the public held its collective breath, hoping for the best possible outcome. However, the world received devastating news when both bodies of the children were discovered nine months later in 2020. Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell’s odd behavior immediately put them under suspicion as they dodged questions and fled to Hawaii. Eventually, authorities charged Vallow and Daybell with conspiracy to commit murder. The Netflix documentary Sins of Our Mother features Lori’s other son, Colby, as he gives audiences more backstory about his life growing up with Vallow. True crime fans who began following this story from the beginning will get exclusive insight from Vallow’s remaining child.

‘The Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’ hits Netflix on Sept. 21, 2022

In the early 2000s, teenage burglars Alexis Neiers, Rachel Lee, and Nick Prugo shook Hollywood by robbing celebrities like Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, and Rachel Bilson. Their crimes were so outrageous the story made it all the way to the silver screen in a movie of the same name, The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson. Now, a new Netflix documentary featuring commentary from Prugo (now Norgo) and Neiers (now Haines), as well as the celebrities they targeted, hits the streaming platform on Sept. 21, 2022. The three-episode docuseries takes a closer look at the effect the burglaries had on the celebrities and the criminals themselves. Plus, audiences hear from Neiers’ mom and sister as they give their accounts of how Neiers became wrapped up in the scandal.

(L to R) Alexis Haines and Nicholas Prugo in ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.’ | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ prepares to make mouths water on Sept. 7, 2022

If you’re looking for a break from all the true crime content flooding our TVs, check out Chef’s Table: Pizza. This long-running food show returns to Netflix on Sept. 7, 2022, and this time the focus is all on pizza. Watch chefs from around the world as their “creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.”

Netflix documentary ‘The Anthrax Attacks’ premieres on Sept. 8, 2022

A week after the world watched the devastating terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, several news media outlets began receiving letters containing deadly anthrax spores. The attacks lasted over the course of a few weeks. However, by the end of it, 17 people fell ill, and five Americans wound up dead. The Netflix documentary The Anthrax Attacks tells the story of one of the worst biological attacks in United States history, and it features heartbreaking accounts from investigators, victims, and their families. The Anthrax Attacks also gives audiences scripted reenactments of the events that unfolded that day by using interviews, emails, and field notes from the FBI.