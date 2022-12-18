4 Best Superhero Shows of 2022, Ranked

There’s been no shortage of superhero shows in recent years, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe embracing television more and more — and plenty of other stories leaning into the comic book craze. The year 2022 brought a number of new superhero series onto the scene, with several hits returning as well. Here are our four favorite superhero shows of 2022, ranked from worst to best.

4. ‘She-Hulk’ is a breath of fresh air from the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk | Marvel Studios/Disney+

She-Hulk has proven a somewhat controversial addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there’s no denying it’s a step away from the formulaic superhero shows we’ve come to expect in 2022. In fact, the Disney+ series marks a breath of fresh air for the MCU. With its often-episodic storylines, sharp wit, and social awareness, She-Hulk sets itself apart from the franchise’s previous projects.

Those qualities are among the many reasons that She-Hulk is one of our best superhero shows of 2022. Of course, Tatiana Maslany’s performance as Jen Walters/She-Hulk also places the series on this list. Fingers crossed we’ll see more of the actor in future Marvel releases.

She-Hulk is currently streaming on Disney+.

3. ‘Moon Knight’ takes the superhero origin story for a unique spin

Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’ | Marvel Studios/Disney+

Moon Knight was one of the most-anticipated releases on Marvel’s Phase 4 lineup, and the Oscar Isaac-led series didn’t disappoint. The Disney+ show delivered a unique origin story, placing a heavy focus on mental illness and handling the topic with care. It also delivered a tale wrought with fascinating Egyptian mythology. And keeping Marc Spector’s (Oscar Isaac) introduction separate from the rest of the MCU allowed Moon Knight to truly shine on its own.

With awards-worthy performances from Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke and a gripping narrative from start to finish, Moon Knight is undoubtedly one of the best superhero shows of 2022. It’s among Marvel Phase 4’s strongest projects, and it deserves another batch of episodes on Disney+.

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+.

2. ‘Peacemaker’ proves the DCEU should lean into its superhero shows

John Cena in ‘Peacemaker’ | Katie Yu/HBO Max

The DC Extended Universe has seen a lot of upheaval in 2022, but Peacemaker remains one of its strongest projects of the year. In fact, with Peacemaker being among the DCEU’s best recent releases, we’re hoping the franchise leans more into superhero shows as it moves in an all-new direction.

From the mind of James Gunn, Peacemaker follows John Cena’s anti-hero from The Suicide Squad as he embarks on another black-ops mission. That leads to some surprisingly heartfelt reflection on the character’s part. It also features the usual shenanigans from Gunn’s projects: hilarious banter, bonkers twists, and a winning soundtrack. If Peacemaker is anything to judge by, the DCEU is in good hands.

Peacemaker is streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

1. Despite poking fun at superhero shows, ‘The Boys’ is the best of them

Karl Urban and Antony Starr in ‘The Boys’ | Amazon Studios

The Boys is best known for poking fun at the superhero shows we all know and love, but in doing so, it’s become one of the most compelling additions to the genre — and certainly the best to come out in 2022.

The Boys Season 3 hit Prime Video back in June, and it’s arguably the show’s strongest outing to date. Billy Butcher’s (Karl Urban) new powers, Jensen Ackles’ debut as Soldier Boy, and Homelander’s (Antony Starr) continuing descent into villainy are all highlights of the newest episodes. The stakes of the Amazon series keep increasing, and its social commentary feels more necessary with each passing season.

The Boys is currently streaming on Prime Video.

