4 Couples From ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Fans Want to See Leave Together

Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 is close to its end, and fans are eager to see who leaves the island as a couple. There are a few factors that help determine the possible couples. Fans feel Dong-woo and Nadine are no more after he drew the line in Paradise on Single’s Inferno Season 2. But there are some clear matches on who will leave happily together.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2.]

Couple So-e and Se-jun in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Jin-young must decide between Nadie and Seul-ki

The two couples fans want to see leave Single’s Inferno Season 2 together both involve Jin-young. After Dong-woo told Nadine to talk to other contestants, she found a silver lining with Jin-young. The chemistry between them is undeniable, and they flow into conversation easily. Nadine even made him laugh after subtly suggesting going to Paradise together.

Jin-young had made clear that he was interested in her. Sadly, Min-su took away her chances to go to Paradise with him in Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 7. Fans are strongly pairing the two together and hope they get to go to Paradise to prove it. But will they leave Single’s Inferno Season 2 as a couple? Recent rumors speculate Nadine found someone else from Single’s Inferno Season 2.

The spotlight is on Seul-ki and Jin-young from the moment he arrived. He zeroed in on Seul-ki and her good looks and took her on his first date to Paradise. The chemistry between them was hot compared to him and Nadine. Unlike her date with Dong-woo, Seul-ki was flustered, flirty, and more at ease with Jin-young.

Jin-young had also shown a bit of jealousy when he returned from Paradise with Min-su and realized Seul-ki and Jong-woo have gotten closer. Fans cannot neglect that the signs of Seul-ki and Jin-young leaving Single’s Inferno Season 2 as a couple are more than possible.

Yoong-jae and Seo-eun will be one of the couples leaving ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 together

One of the apparent couples leaving Single’s Inferno Season 2 is Yoong-jae and Seo-eun. The male Single’s Inferno Season 2 contestant has made it clear to everyone he only had his sights set on her. He even left So-e with a broken heart because of it.

While Seo-eun has shown some interest in Han-bin and went to Paradise together, Yoong-jae seems to have a firm grip. They show their chemistry together whole in their date to Paradise, and Yoong-jae is adamant about his feelings. Not to mention that on Single’s Inferno Season 2, Seo-eul was wearing his button-up white shirt.

During the men’s wrestling match on Single’s Inferno Season 2, Yoong-jae won first place for a date to Paradise. PReviews of the finale two episodes have fans more than sepcualting that he chooses Seo-eun. But things will get steamier as they are seen holding hands, and Yoong-jae kisses her cheek.

So-e deserves a prince charming like Se-jun after ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

While Se-jun may have been the last contestant to join Single’s Inferno Season 2, he immediately won over everyone. Fans have watched So-e battle with her feelings for Yoong-jae, knowing he has picked Seo-eun. The arrival of Se-jun on the island quickly had fans hoping he would set his eyes on So-e. On his first day, So-e made him feel welcome, and it made an impression on him.

Fans saw how he kept an eye on her and came to help her open the tuna cans when she was having a hard time. For his date to Paradise on Single’s Inferno Season 2, fans knew he would choose So-e. He reveals he did so because he could not get her out of his mind and because of something she said.

In their private talk, So-e admitted everyone sees her as a friend. On their date in Paradise, he reveals he wanted to prove to So-e that he sees her in a romantic way. He also told her that her past feelings for someone else do not matter to him. Fans saw how comfortable So-e is with him and told Han-bin he is someone she is “grateful” for.

For the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, So-e and Se-jun are a definite couple that deserves to leave the island together. It leads many to wonder if So-e’s story would have changed if Se-jun had been introduced earlier.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available on Netflix.