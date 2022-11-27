4 Easter Eggs in ‘Wednesday’ About the Addams Family Universe

Tim Burton’s Wednesday is a new installment to the Addams family franchise focused on the coming-of-age story of the macabre teen. While not a continuation of the 1991 movies, the Netflix series pays homage to the beloved characters and the franchise. Die-hard Addams family fans will pick up on a few, like the infamous snap and the return of Christian Ricci, who made Wednesday Addams a pop culture phenomenon. Wednesday has more than a few Easter Eggs to take a look at.

Principal Weems has a lifesize bear in her office in ‘Wednesday’

One small Easter Egg in Wednesday that fans might not have caught on to was in Weems’s office. The first time Wednesday meets Weems, the scene pans to show her and her parents in her office. In the background, there is specific item fans might recognize. By the door is a life-size roaring bear standing on its hind legs.

At first, fans might not think much of it, but it connects to the original black-and-white series, The Addams Family. The bear or polar bear resides within the Addams family home next to the grand staircase. Gomez accidentally stabs it with his sword. It is a small homage to the first live-action of the Addams family. Fans may also speculate its ties to the monstrous teddy bear Pubert gets in the second movie installment.

‘Wednesday’ mentions many of the Addams family relatives in worthwhile Easter Eggs

The Netflix series includes many of the well-known Addams family clan. Fans get their dose of Thing, Lurch, and the cooky and bizarre Uncle Fester. But Wednesday also has a few Easter Eggs relating to the rest of the family, despite never actually seeing them on screen. In the first episode, Xavier saves Wednesday from a falling gargoyle. He reveals they knew each other as children. His godmother and her grandmama caused chaos across Europe together.

Cousin Itt portrait in ‘Wednesday’ series | via Netflix

As fans know, grandmama is a pivotal character in the franchise and appears in the movie installments. That is not the only Addams family Easter Egg. In Wednesday Episode 7, Fester and Wednesday look for Nathaniel Faulkner’s journal in the Nightshade library. Fester points out a photo of Ignatius Itt, better known in the franchise as Cousin Itt. The unforgettable family member covered in long hair who loves wearing a hat and sunglasses.

Ophelia Frump is one of the final Easter Eggs to the Addams family franchise in Wednesday. Before becoming an Addams, Morticia’s maiden name was Frump. The series does not mention Ophelia but instead names Wesneday’s dorm room after her. Ophelia is also a tie to the character from Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

Morticia’s penchant for rose stems in ‘Wednesday’

In The Addams Family, Anjelica Huston’s version of Morticia uniquely displays blood-red roses. Her greenhouse is filled with dead or dying plants. Audiences watch her put together a bouquet of beautiful red roses, but instead of marveling at their natural red beauty, Morticia cuts off the head to keep the thorny stem.

In Wednesday Episode 5, Wednesday wants answers to what happened to her parents 25 years ago. Part of the mystery is when she sees her mother in town inside a graveyard. As she looks at Garrett Gates’s headstone, she rips off the red petals of the rose and only leaves the stem. Its an easily recognizable Easter Egg in Wednesday.

Gomez Addams’s profession was an Easter Egg in the yearbook seen in ‘Wednesday’

From the start, the Addams family had immense old wealth. The movies even reveal Gomez’s secret vault full of jewels, gold coins, and countless treasures. But the question always remained of what was Gomez’s profession. Gomez always had the characteristics of a businessman, and he was. He was described as amassing his wealth from multiple businesses and overseas. His businesses included a uranium mine, an exotic animal farm, a salt mine, and even a factory that manufactures tombstones.

Gwen Jones and Lucius Hoyos as Morticia and Gomez in ‘Wednesday’ | via Netflix

This small detail about Gomez was an Easter Egg in Wednesday. In the fifth episode, Morticia looks through her old yearbook in Weems’s office. She is surprised when her page has been ripped out. But fans see a portion of Gomez’s

In his future bio, he explains his dreams of amassing wealth through investments, and his career resides in law. Gomez also wants to own a swamp, an animal farm, a salt mine, a tombstone business, and a uranium factory. He also wished to open a law firm to help those in need.

