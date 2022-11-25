4 Family-Friendly Movies to Watch on Netflix During Thanksgiving Break

With Thanksgiving this week, when you’re not getting ready for the big day in the kitchen, you might find yourself with some downtime to spend with your family. It’s not always easy to know what’s appropriate for the littles at just a glance, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Here are four family-friendly movies to watch on Netflix during Thanksgiving break.

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ makes our list of best family-friendly movies to watch on Netflix. | Cr: NETFLIX © 2021

‘The Bad Guys’ is a current favorite for family-friendly movies on Netflix

When watching animated movies with your younger crew, it’s always appreciated when the creators toss in some subtle adult humor along the way. The Bad Guys follows a group of, well, bad guys who finally get caught. Their next task requires them to prove to the world they’ve changed for the better. The animated film features the voices of Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, and Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha. A cohesive storyline and characters who shine make this a great option for looking for family-friendly movies to watch over the holidays.

RELATED: 3 Hulu Shows to Binge on Thanksgiving Break

‘Slumberland’ takes kids and adults alike on a fantastical journey

When Nemo (Marlow Barkley) loses her father (Kyle Chandler), she’s sent to live with her uncle in the city. There she finds a strange map that shows her the layout of a mysterious world where dreams and nightmares come to life named, you guessed it, Slumberland. Jason Momoa shows up as Flip to help Nemo traverse the new world in hopes of granting her wish to find her father again. If you want something that’s family-friendly and not animated, this is a great option. However, the younger kids might get a little spooked at some of the scenes involving Nemo’s nightmares, so keep that in mind when you watch.

‘Labyrinth’ with David Bowie is an oldie, but a goodie

This family-friendly movie might not be new, but it might be new to your kids. Labyrinth charmed everyone in 1986. Featuring creatures designed by Jim Henson, the movie follows a young Jennifer Connelly as Sarah, a 16-year-old tasked with solving a labyrinth and rescuing her baby brother from Jareth the Goblin King, played by none other than David Bowie. Plan on hearing “Magic Dance” on repeat from your little ones after watching it, but honestly, it’s a banger.

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ is the perfect family-friendly movie to kick off the holiday season

Everyone knows Thanksgiving basically just kicks off the Christmas season, so why not add to your festivities by watching A Boy Called Christmas?

Netflix’s synopsis reads, “An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible.”

It’s a sweet flick that tugs on your heartstrings and a perfect choice for movie night with the family.

All of these movies are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Wednesday’: A Breakdown of Wednesday’s Investigation Into the Murder Mystery