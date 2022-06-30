4 of Giada De Laurentiis’ Easy and Festive Fourth of July Recipes

Get festive with Fourth of July recipes from Giada De Laurentiis. The Food Network star has easy Independence Day dishes from ice cream sandwiches to patriotic pizza.

1. Giada De Laurentiis Fourth of July recipes: American flag pizza

De Laurentiis’ pizza recipes get a holiday twist with her American flag pizza. Featured on Giadzy, the cookbook author makes pepperoni pizza fit for any Fourth of July celebration making the toppings resemble an American flag.

Ricotta cheese acts as the “stars” while pepperoni slices make up the “stripes.” And, as De Laurentiis pointed out, it’s easier to serve than a round pizza.

“Why make a round pizza when this flag-themed rectangle is so much fun—and so much easier to cut into app-sized squares? You’ll have bites for veggie lovers, pepperoni fans, and plain cheese folks all from the same pie,” she said.

Not only that but De Laurentiis’ Fourth of July recipe is ready in less than 30 minutes.

2. Antipasti American Flag

Similar to De Laurentiis’ Fourth of July pizza, Giadzy Kitchen’s recipe for an Antipasti American Flag is all about artfully arranging ingredients. It has all of the hallmarks of De Laurentiis’ antipasto salad including salami, olives, and cheese plus a few more.

All of the ingredients are arranged on a sheet pan to, once again, resemble an American flag. Black olives are the background for mozzarella “stars.” Meanwhile, red grapes, red peppers, and salami act as red stripes. As for the white stripes, that’s the job of white cheese.

Perhaps best of all, this Fourth of July recipe comes together in 15 minutes. Plus, it doesn’t require any cooking.

3. Giada De Laurentiis Fourth of July recipes: American flag waffles

Barbecues might be the main event come Fourth of July but De Laurentiis doesn’t overlook breakfast. Instead, she uses it as an opportunity to make another festive dish.

Her pick is polenta waffles with red, white, and blue toppings. “They’re perfect for Fourth Of July morning!” De Laurentiis said on her website.

She uses fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and blueberries to make stripes and stars. And, yet again, De Laurentiis’ Fourth of July recipe doesn’t take long. According to the cooking instructions, they take 20 minutes to make.

Want to save time? Measure out the dry ingredients and put them in a bowl the night before. Then, come the Fourth of July morning, combine them with the wet ingredients — eggs, buttermilk, milk, vanilla extract, and vegetable oil — and cook. Just remember not to overmix the batter. And, as De Laurentiis noted in her instructions, a few lumps are OK.

4. Fourth of July Lemon Ricotta Ice Cream Sandwiches

De Laurentiis’ last Fourth of July recipe is the ice cream sandwich version of her lemon ricotta cookies. She puts gelato between the cookies before rolling the edges in red and blue sprinkles.

“These festive icebox cookies will have everyone reaching for seconds!” she said on Giadzy. Although they do require some planning because they have to sit in the freezer for two hours to set.

