4 Hulu Originals to Watch in September

Summer is on its way out the door, and fall is just around the corner. That means with September almost upon us, there’s a new batch of Hulu Originals hitting the streaming platform. Here are four shows to check out in September.

Wells Adams hosts the Hulu Original ‘Best in Dough’ | Courtesy of Hulu

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 returns on Sept. 14, 2022

Any fan of the show probably has this date circled in red on their calendar as they wait for the critically acclaimed series to return to Hulu. Thankfully, it’s only a few weeks away. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 returns on Sept. 14 and picks up with June facing the consequences of her actions in season 4. Gilead’s influence seeps into Canada while Luke, June, and Moira work to reunite with Hannah.

New Hulu Original ‘Wedding Season’ drops on Sept. 8, 2022

For those looking for a little comedy, a little action, and a dash of adventure, Hulu’s Wedding Season lands on the streaming platform on Sept. 8. Starring Rose Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel) and Gavin Drea (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets) as Kate and Stefan, Wedding Season tells the story of a couple who begins an affair at a wedding even though Kate has a fiancè. When someone murders Kate’s husband and his entire family on the day of their wedding, Kate and Stefan both become suspects.

‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 hits Hulu on Sept. 22, 2022

If reality TV is more your jam, look no further than The Kardashians. (Let’s be honest. Nobody really thought that Keeping Up With the Kardashians was the end of their reality TV reign.) In this Hulu Original, follow the famous family as they deal with the mundane and the dramatic parts of their everyday lives. Watch Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie as they navigate “fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes.” Check out The Kardashians Season 2 on Sept. 22, 2022.

Check out Hulu Original ‘Best in Dough’ on Sept. 19, 2022

Pizza reigns supreme in September with Netflix returning with Chef’s Table: Pizza and now Hulu Original Best in Dough. Best in Dough takes some of the biggest pizza lovers out there and pits them against one another as they battle it out for a cash prize. Hosted by Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite Wells Adams, the competitors create unique takes on pizza to see who comes out on top. If cooking shows and/or pizza is the love of your life, this is definitely the show for you. Best in Dough premieres on Sept. 19, 2022, only on Hulu.

