These 4 Ina Garten Winter Drinks Weren’t Made to Be Served in Slow Cookers but They Should’ve Been

Unlike some of her fellow Food Network stars, Ina Garten’s preferred kitchen tools don’t necessarily include a slow cooker. However, that doesn’t mean after 13 cookbooks she doesn’t have drinks and cocktails worthy of the much-beloved appliance. In fact, Garten has wintertime beverages that practically scream, “Serve in a slow cooker!” Ahead, find a selection of winter Barefoot Contessa drinks that weren’t made for the slow cooker but should’ve been.

1. Ina Garten slow cooker drinks: Hot Spiced Apple Cider

Ina Garten and Stephen Colbert | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Apple cider doesn’t have to be solely a fall beverage restricted to cider mill visits. It can make for a great addition to any winter get-together whether it’s Christmas, New Year’s Eve, or simply a blustery February day.

Per Garten’s instructions (via Barefoot Contessa), she makes hers on the stovetop. Despite being a stickler for following recipes exactly, the cookbook author may not disapprove of switching it up with a slow cooker. After all, one of her oft-used phrases is “How easy is that?”

Not only is this a great slow cooker winter cocktail but it’s also easily adaptable. Adjust the ingredients to taste or make it kid-friendly and skip the “good bourbon.”

2. Put Ina Garten’s Classic Hot Chocolate in a slow cooker for an easy winter drink

Skip standing over the stove and stirring for what might feel like forever and serve up Garten’s hot chocolate in a slow cooker. Just be sure to use what the Go-To Dinners author would call “good chocolate.”

Put Garten’s hot chocolate in a slow cooker for a holiday party with family and friends. Or make some after sledding and ice skating.

The choices are seemingly endless which can also be said for Garten’s variations on the classic. Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Mexican Hot Chocolate, and Whipped Hot Chocolate are just a few.

Stephen Colbert and Ina Garten | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

3. Ina Garten slow cooker cocktails: Make Autumn Sangria winter-ready with a slow cooker

Make Garten’s Autumn Sangria a winter cocktail by serving it warm. Yes, the Be My Guest host typically serves iterations of sangria over ice but when the temperature drops, a warm cocktail is a great option.

Plus, Garten’s Autumn Sangria has flavors that fit right in with the winter season. Think cinnamon sticks, apple cider, pears, and pomegranate seeds.

4. Ina Garten slow cooker drinks: Hot Mulled Cider from ‘Parties!’

Ina Garten | Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Another Garten cider, this one is found in Parties!, her favorite Barefoot Contessa cookbook.

“Nothing tastes as good on a cold winter day as hot spiced cider. It’s easy to make and really warms your insides after an afternoon of winter sports,” she wrote. “And nothing makes a house smell as wonderful.”

Garten keeps it on low during parties and has guests help themselves but it can just as easily be made in a slow cooker. Pro tip: Make Garten’s Hot Mulled Cider, or the aforementioned version, even faster with store-bought cider. Simply pour it into the slow cooker and doctor it up with spices.

