4 Last-Minute Thanksgiving Dishes From Ina Garten

The holidays or not, Ina Garten is all about preparation and planning when it comes to entertaining. However, as anyone who has played host probably well knows, unforeseen circumstances often arise.

Inevitably, things come up. Something’s left off the grocery list or a side doesn’t turn out quite right. Whatever it is, these last-minute Thanksgiving dishes of Garten’s can help avoid a Thanksgiving disaster.

1. Ina Garten’s Parmesan Chive Smashed Potatoes are made with 7 ingredients

Known for her simple approach to food, Garten’s twist on the classic makes for a great last-minute Thanksgiving dish. It’s a little different from the usual mashed potatoes, meaning it’s unlikely anyone else will bring the same dish to pass.

Plus, like many of the cookbook author’s dishes, there aren’t a lot of ingredients (seven total). Found on page 177 of Make It Ahead, Garten’s summary of the cooking instructions are as follows: “Boil them first, smash them on a sheet pan, and finally roast them at a high temperature.”

All in all, they take a little over an hour to make (via Food Network). And, as Garten wrote, it’s a “great way to cook potatoes!”

“You end up with tender creamy insides and lots of crispy edges,” and who doesn’t want that?

2. Last-minute Ina Garten Thanksgiving dishes don’t get much simpler than Ina Garten’s Roasted Carrots

Simple doesn’t have to mean boring or flavorless. Case in point: Garten’s roasted carrots from her debut tome, The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook. Not only will they add some color to a Thanksgiving plate, but they’re also, yet again, a perfect last-minute dish.

A “Barefoot Contessa standard,” Garten’s roasted carrots come together with a handful of ingredients. Think: Garten’s go-to good olive oil, salt, pepper, and fresh herbs. The beauty of the Thanksgiving side, and Garten’s cooking method by extension, is how easy it is to make substitutions.

Toss carrots with some olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and roast. “The key here is a very high oven temperature,” according to Garten. So crank the temp.

Garten also advises skipping a mixing bowl and tossing everything together right on a sheet pan. Fewer dishes and quicker prep? Makes for an even better last-minute Thanksgiving dish.

3. Ina Garten last-minute Thanksgiving dishes: Brownie pudding is an easy and decadent dessert

When the panic sets in that there aren’t enough desserts (What if a guest doesn’t like pie?), this is the dessert to make. It’s indulgent, ideal for Thanksgiving.

Perhaps the best part, besides actually eating the brownie pudding, is most, if not all, of the ingredients are probably already in the kitchen. Meaning no frantic trip to the grocery store before dinner.

Simply combine the dry and wet ingredients together, pour them into a dish, and bake. As Garten often says, how easy is that?

4. A simple swap means a ‘really fast’ Ina Garten French Apple Tart

When there’s not enough time to make an apple pie, go for Garten’s apple tart. It’s not nearly as time intensive as a classic pie.

Additionally, opting for store-bought frozen puff pastry rather than homemade speeds up the process. It makes “for a really fast apple tart,” according to Garten.

Better yet, keep some frozen puff pastry on-hand in case of any Thanksgiving mishaps. That way, last-minute Thanksgiving dishes are one step closer to being done.

