4 Most Popular Netflix Shows of 2022 (So Far), According to Netflix

We’ve almost made it to the end of 2022, which means we have a good idea of the most popular shows on Netflix this year. Of course, things could always change in the next couple of weeks, but here are the four most popular Netflix shows of 2022.

‘Wednesday’ makes the list of most popular Netflix shows of 2022. | Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

‘Stranger Things’ tops the list of Netflix’s most popular shows

When we said goodbye to Stranger Things Season 3, we had no idea that almost three years would pass before we joined our friends in Hawkins, Indiana, again. However, Stranger Things returned with a bang in 2022. The show’s creators, Ross and Matt Duffer, gave us nine super-sized episodes to dive back into this summer. It didn’t take long for everyone to fall in love with new characters like Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). Fans proved their ongoing love for the show by racking up a massive 1.4 billion hours watched, making Stranger Things Season 4 the most popular Netflix show.

Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ snagged the number 2 spot

Tim Burton struck gold with his first project for the small-screen. Wednesday revolves around the surly Addams Family daughter as she heads off to boarding school. She gets expelled from school for defending her younger brother from bullies. Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez, then decide to send her to Nevermore Academy for outcasts and the gifted. It quickly racked up some record-breaking views in the first week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Burton’s Wednesday garnered 340 million hours viewed in the first week. The series quickly amassed a large number of fans, and now, in December, Wednesday has one billion hours watched under its belt.

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ came in at number 3

The popularity of all things true crime has exploded over recent years. From podcasts to TV series, true crime stories have tons of people on the edge of their seats. That was certainly the case for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Coming in third on the list of Netflix’s most popular shows, Monster details the gruesome crimes of serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer. From 1978 to 1991, Dahmer killed and dismembered seventeen men and boys. During his trial, he even admitted to eating parts of some of his victims. Starring Evan Peterson, the true crime docudrama premiered in October and rocketed to the top of Netflix’s top 10 list. As of December, viewers have watched 856 million hours.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 grabs the fourth spot in Netflix’s most popular shows

The Netflix original Bridgerton became a fan favorite when it first premiered in 2020. Based on the books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the prominent Bridgerton family and the other London families within the British peerage system during the Regency period. Filled with humor, love, and steamy scenes, Bridgerton offered up something new for fans to become addicted to over the past couple of years. Season 2 premiered on March 25, 2022, and viewers immediately began binge-watching. By the end of the first week, Bridgerton Season 2 fans watched over 627 million hours. However, while it was hot straight out the gate, the views slowed down over time. By December, it tops off at 656 million hours watched.

So, what’s your favorite Netflix show? Did you add to the viewing hours of any of these shows? Let me know in the comments!