4 Netflix Shows Expected to Return in 2023

There’s always a lull in new TV and streaming content this time of year. Obviously, it makes sense with the holidays, but for those of us who consider binge-watching an Olympic sport, it can get kind of boring. However, I’m here to bring hope to the masses. Here are some of the most popular Netflix shows expected to return in 2023.

‘Ginny and Georgia’ returns in 2023. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

‘Ginny and Georgia’ Season 2 hits Netflix in January

The Netflix original Ginny and Georgia follows the story of 30-year-old Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin. Georgia gave birth to Ginny at only 15, making her a very young mom. The three of them move to Wellsbury, Massachusetts, for a fresh start, but of course, trouble eventually finds them. Season 1 hit the streaming platform in early 2021 and quickly developed a solid fan base. Now, Ginny and Georgia Season 2 is one of the most anticipated Netflix shows to return in 2023.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 returns in 2023

If you love a good fantasy story, add The Witcher to your watchlist. Based on the popular book series of the same name, the Netflix show follows the adventures of Geralt, a mutated monster-hunter who travels the world. Season 2 of the show is already streaming on Netflix, and the highly anticipated third season returns in the summer of 2023. The Witcher experienced a bit of a shakeup this year when star Henry Cavill left the series, and Liam Hemsworth took his place. However, those changes won’t take place until season 4, which means fans get one more season with Cavill as the lead.

Two doses of ‘You’ land on Netflix in 2023

If you’re a fan of Joe Goldberg’s obsessive ways, 2023 might just be your year. The Netflix show is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, but the series starring Penn Badgley includes some big changes. Joe travels to London in You Season 4 after killing his wife, Love, played by Victoria Pedretti, and faking his own death. Of course, all of that requires a brand-spanking new identity, so we don’t get Joe Goldberg in season 4. Instead, we now have Jonathan Moore, a professor. Netflix plans to split the season into two parts, with the first half premiering on Feb. 9, 2023.

We learned earlier this year that our favorite dysfunctional family of superheroes plans to return one final time. The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves siblings as they try to save the world from the apocalypse again and again. Showrunner Steve Blackman revealed filming is set to begin in February 2023 and hopes to wrap up by May of the same year. However, on top of the bittersweet news that this is the final adventure for the ‘Brellies on Netflix, we also found out the upcoming season contains only six episodes. Netflix hasn’t released a specific premiere date for The Umbrella Academy Season 4, but Cinema Blend reports that the series likely returns at some point in 2023.

So, which show are you most excited to watch in 2023? Tell me in the comments down below!