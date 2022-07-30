4 Perfect Summer Shows to Watch Right Now

We’ve almost made it to August, and we’re in the dog days of summer. It’s hot and muggy, and you probably don’t feel like spending a lot of time outside unless it’s in a pool. But that’s ok! We’ve got you covered with four perfect summer TV shows to watch right now.

‘Outer Banks’ on Netflix is the epitome of a perfect summer show

Pogues, Kooks, and summer in the south pretty much sum up the basics of Netflix’s original series, Outer Banks. Throw in some treasure hunting, murder attempts, and chase scenes with some of the best-looking people on TV right now, and it’s a recipe for the perfect summer show. Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, and more. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix, with season 3 expected to premiere later this year or early in 2023.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a sweet summer romance

The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on a trilogy of books written by author Jenny Han. It follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin as she spends her summer at a place called Cousins Beach. Each summer, she goes with her mom, her brother, her mom’s best friend, and her two sons. IMDb’s description reads, “A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

Season 2 just began filming, though, so we don’t expect to see it before the spring or summer of 2023. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 might officially be the best summer show of all time

Stranger Things Season 4 finally returned this summer on May 27, but it’s season 3 that you need to check out if you’re looking for a summer show to wile away the hours. In season 3, the kids in Hawkins spend their summer at the pool, going to the movies, and dodging the monstrous Mind Flayer. Set in 1985, Stranger Things Season 3 gives the perfect summer vibe if you’re craving some scares in the heat. Plus, as soon as you finish season 3, you can jump right into season 4.

Stranger Things Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Quench your thirst for ’90s nostalgia with ‘Cruel Summer’

Cruel Summer Season 1 premiered on Freeform in April 2021, and the series follows the story of a kidnapped student and the person behind the crime. Told from two points of view, the audience doesn’t know if either of the girls telling the story are reliable narrators. Starring Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Holt, and Harley Quinn Smith, Cruel Summer keeps the audience guessing until the very end.

However, folks shouldn’t hold out hope for fan favorites from this season to return. Cruel Summer Season 2 plans to feature a brand new story with a whole new cast. Production on season 2 began in April 2022, but no word on a release date so far. Cruel Summer Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.