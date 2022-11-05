4 Shows to Watch When You’re Done With ‘Young Royals’ Season 2

Young Royals Season 2 has made its debut on Netflix, continuing the love story between Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) and his classmate, Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg). After the series left their relationship hanging in the balance during its season 1 finale, fans will no doubt be eager to power through the latest outing. But with just six episodes in Young Royals Season 2, they may feel like diving into similar shows once they’re done. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on that front.

Here are five series you should watch after you’ve finished Young Royals Season 2.

Omar Rudberg and Edvin Ryding in ‘Young Royals’ Season 2 | Johan Paulin/Netflix

1. ‘Heartstopper’ is the perfect feel-good binge after ‘Young Royals’ Season 2

If you feel like watching a young adult, LGBTQ+ romance with slightly less angst than Young Royals, Heartstopper is another binge-worthy Netflix show to try out. Centered on a budding romance between two teenage boys, Heartstopper explores similar themes of discovering one’s sexuality and coming out — just with slightly smaller stakes, as neither lead is the Crown Prince of Sweden.

But after watching all the drama from Young Royals Season 2, Heartstopper‘s fluffy romance will no doubt serve as a pick-me-up for romance lovers. Plus, the series has a loveable supporting cast on par with that of Young Royals. Those who love one are bound to fall easily into the other!

Heartstopper is currently streaming on Netflix.

2. ‘Love, Victor’ is another show with an angsty, LGBTQ+ romance

Those looking for an LGBTQ+ romance with a combination of angst and fluff should look no further than Love, Victor. The Hulu series took its final bow with its third season, which came out earlier this year. However, it brought plenty of drama to the table before coming to a close.

If you enjoy the ups and downs of Simon and Wilhelm’s relationship in Young Royals, you’ll probably enjoy the turbulent nature of Victor Salazar’s (Michael Cimino) dating life. Love, Victor will put viewers in their feelings, all while addressing important themes like coming out, addiction, and even divorce. And like Heartstopper and Young Royals, it also boasts a supporting cast you can’t help but love.

Love, Victor is streaming on Hulu.

3. HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot is set at an elite school, just like ‘Young Royals’

If the elite school setting from Young Royals appeals to you, you may enjoy HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot — so, why not give it a go once you’ve finished season 2?

The new Gossip Girl takes place at Constance Billard, the same high-brow high school as the original series. However, it includes a far more diverse cast and modernized take on growing up. There’s compelling drama, plenty of partying, and a knockout soundtrack — all things the series has in common with shows like Young Royals. There’s also more LGBTQ+ representation this time around, though it’s not clear if the series is building toward happily ever after on that front.

Stream Gossip Girl on HBO Max.

Netflix’s Elite isn’t a love story — in fact, its main plot revolves around murder — but it tackles conversations about class in a setting like that of Young Royals.

Elite takes place at a prestigious high school called Las Encinas, where tensions between the rich kids and students on scholarship are at an all-time high. That eventually leads to tragedy, bringing about even more high-stakes drama for the series’ main cast. If you find yourself rooting for Simon throughout Young Royals, you may enjoy this more exaggerated exploration of class dynamics.

Additionally, Elite Season 6 arrives on Nov. 18. That makes now the perfect time to dive in!

The first five seasons of Elite are currently streaming on Netflix.

