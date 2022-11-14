4 Shows to Watch When You’re Done With ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2

Warrior Nun proved a hit when it premiered on Netflix back in 2020, and season 2 confirms the series has plenty more life in it. Just days after its debut, fans are already crossing their fingers for Warrior Nun Season 3. But if you’re looking for something to watch in the meantime, these four shows boast supernatural themes, empowered women, and great action sequences — just like Warrior Nun.

1. ‘Wynonna Earp’ is a female-fronted supernatural show like ‘Warrior Nun’

Those looking for female-led stories focused on the supernatural should check out Wynonna Earp, a Syfy show that has a lot in common with Warrior Nun. The series opens with its title character becoming a demon hunter, a role passed down from generation to generation in the Earp family. The Earps are cursed, and Wynonna sets out to break free of that destiny. Between that and fighting Revenants, she’s got her hands full — and her adventures make for a compelling binge.

Like Warrior Nun, Wynonna Earp features empowered female leads, supernatural antagonists, and well-done LGBTQ+ representation. There’s a lot to love about the show, which remains underrated despite its dedicated fanbase.

Wynonna Earp is currently available to stream on Netflix.

2. ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ features combat-trained witches instead of nuns

Motherland: Fort Salem was canceled earlier this year, but the first three seasons of the show will appeal to anyone who likes Warrior Nun. After all, the Freeform series follows a group of witches who specialize in combat magic. Their work for the U.S. military puts them in plenty of suspenseful situations. Those who enjoy following the Order of the Cruciform Sword will no doubt fall into their world with ease.

Not only does Motherland: Fort Salem offer a fantastical story with women at its center, but it boasts social commentary, compelling performances, and LGBTQ+ characters. Those are all things it has in common with Warrior Nun. And they may sell fans on the series, even if it was cut short too soon.

Motherland: Fort Salem is streaming on Hulu.

3. ‘Warrior Nun’ fans can find more demon hunting in ‘Shadowhunters’

Like Warrior Nun, Freeform’s Shadowhunters show follows an underground group of demon hunters as they discover a greater looming threat and come together to defeat it. The show’s lead, Clary (Katherine McNamara), is reluctantly dragged into the world of Shadowhunters, just as Ava (Alba Baptista) is pulled into the Order of the Cruciform Sword.

Clary and Ava’s journeys are similar in that regard, and that’s not all Shadowhunters has in common with Warrior Nun. It’s also got action, magic, interesting twists, and plenty of romance. Needless to say, it’s worth a watch, especially if you’re a fan of supernatural stories.

Stream Shadowhunters on Hulu and Freeform.

4. ‘Lucifer’ boasts all the supernatural fun you’ll ever need

Those interested in the holy war that Warrior Nun is building to may find similar themes in Lucifer, which sees the devil himself taking on Heaven and Hell.

The series opens with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) living idly on Earth, mostly to defy his father’s wishes. Once he starts doing detective work with Chloe Decker (Lauren German), he becomes attached to his new home. Sadly, that doesn’t stop him from getting wrapped up in the woes of angels and demons. Those problems eventually lead to a bigger confrontation, one that could prove similar to the Netflix show’s climax.

If you’re watching Warrior Nun for the world-ending stakes, Lucifer offers plenty of that. It’s also got a few compelling romances and great music, two things we love about Warrior Nun as well.

All six seasons of Lucifer are streaming on Netflix.

