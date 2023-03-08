’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’: The Beautiful Filming Locations of the Netflix Survival Horror Movie

Shark-attack horror movies are having a resurgence, and much of this is due to the surprising success of the 2017 movie 47 Meters Down. Two years after its release, a sequel was unveiled. Now that 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is on Netflix, more viewers are discovering the underwater adventure.

With a star-studded cast and incredible cinematography, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged is a horror fan favorite. Fans who want to retrace the steps of the film’s cast can even visit some of the locations featured in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged — although they shouldn’t expect to see terrifying sharks.

’47 Meters Down’ was a surprise hit

47 Meters Down was released in 2017. The film told the story of two sisters who go cave diving while on a tropical vacation in Mexico. When the cage breaks, sending the sisters to the bottom of the ocean floor, the two women must fight for their lives while dodging a group of stalking sharks.

With a pretty star-studded cast for a horror movie (Mandy Moore and Claire Holt), 47 Meters Down was a surprise hit. It grossed about $62 million worldwide against a $5 million budget, according to IMDb — an awesome return for the genre.

’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ was filmed in the Dominican Republic and United Kingdom

Two years after 47 Meters Down, a sequel with an all-new cast was released. 47 Meters Down: Uncaged features actors like Sistine Stallone, Corinne Foxx, Nia Long, and John Corbett — once again, a pretty star-studded cast considering the genre.

Released in August 2019, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged takes place in Mexico but was filmed in the Dominican Republic and United Kingdom, including Basildon, Buckinghamshire, and London.

The shark-attack scenes were filmed in smaller quarters at Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios in Juan Dolio. As The Cinemaholic reports, this studio features an 8-acre facility for water filmmaking with infinity sea views, expert diving, and assistance from trained veterans. According to Cinemablend, most of the movie was takes place in the tanks at Pinewood. Some cast members estimated that up to “80 to 90%” of 47 Meters Down: Uncaged was filmed in large underwater tanks.

If fans want to recreate the cave-diving experience the girls attempt, they can explore some beautiful underwater caves in Mexico, but they certainly shouldn’t expect to see sharks. A marine biologist told The Ringer, “Caves are a very low-energy environment. There’s very little food there. So, certainly, nothing that’s going to support a large predator like a white shark. Straight away, trapped in the cave, any sharks would basically die because there wouldn’t be enough for them to eat.”

’47 Meters Down: Uncaged’ has received mixed reviews from critics and fans

Recently, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged was released on Netflix and quickly entered the “Top 10” on the streaming platform. The movie earned more viewers and gained a resurgence of popularity.

Ultimately, the film has mixed reviews, with 45% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and a 68% audience score. While many reviews slammed the film for plot holes and some mildly ridiculous sequences, others claimed the thrills were good enough to justify any silliness.

Fans of shark attack flicks can catch 47 Meters Down: Uncaged on Netflix now. With summer around the corner, fans who thirst for more can check out shark-attack movies like The Meg, The Shallows, and Open Water, along with campier options like Sharknado. Of course, the all-time fan-favorite shark attack flick is Jaws, which is four decades old but still has plenty of big scares.