Who Is 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend, Jenna Brandt?

All backup quarterbacks dream of having a solid performance when called upon. But for Brock Purdy, his first start in the NFL was more than solid, it was stellar. Not only that, his first start under center for the San Francisco 49ers ended in a victory against the GOAT Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Soon after Purdy came in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, fans in the Bay Area and beyond have wanted to know all about his life off the field. Here’s more on Purdy and his girlfriend Jenna Brandt, who went viral thanks to her beau’s play.

Brock Purdy | Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tears and cheers for ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ as Brandt goes viral

Purdy’s story and how well he played are even more incredible because he wasn’t a high draft choice. In fact, Purdy was selected dead last in the 2022 NFL Draft. And just like others before him who are selected with the 262nd pick, he was dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant.”

Moreover, because Purdy didn’t begin the season as a starter, his parents hadn’t been to many Niners games. But his father, his mother, his siblings, and his girlfriend were all in the stands to cheer him on at the game he started and defeated Brady’s Bucs.

During the 35-7 blowout, cameras captured shots of the signal caller’s father crying tears of joy. And soon after the game, photos of Purdy’s sister, Whittney, and Brandt went viral.

What a moment. @brockpurdy13 and his family following his first career win as a starter. pic.twitter.com/ztxXSFE84q — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2022

Like Purdy, Brandt is an athlete as well

Just like her man, Brandt is an athlete too.

She is the daughter of Amy and Kevin Brandt and grew up in Sumner, Iowa. Each of her sisters play or have played volleyball in college.

Her older sister played for the University of Missouri-Kansas City during the 2013-2016 seasons. And her younger sister became a member of the Iowa State Cyclones in 2021, which is the same team Brandt played for when she started her collegiate sports career.

A two-time All-State setter from Sumner-Fredricksburg High School, we are pleased to welcome Jenna Brandt home to the #CycloneState pic.twitter.com/ZVy0O2xjkM — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) November 9, 2017

Brandt joined the Cyclones volleyball team in 2018. In January 2021, however, she transferred to the University of Northern Iowa where she majored in kinesiology.

“Brandt is a sports star in her own right as she played in all 31 volleyball matches in her latest season, achieving a career-high in assists as a setter,” a post on UNI‘s website read.

When Purdy and Brandt made things ‘official’

Who is Jenna Brandt? Meet Brock Purdy's girlfriend and volleyball star https://t.co/yzCqanQW6G pic.twitter.com/S4ke0dFJvg — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2022

Purdy and Brandt both attended Iowa State and it’s believed that’s where they met before Brandt transferred. However, they never made things Instagram official until Nov. 5, 2022.

That’s when Brandt shared a photo of the two in a field together with the caption: “My roots, my boy.”

Purdy then commented on the post writing: “My girl.”

Finally, some fans have also asked about their ages. Turns out they’re almost exactly two months apart as Brandt was born on Oct. 26, 1999, and Purdy was born on Dec. 27, 1999.