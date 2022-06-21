5 Awkward Prince William Moments That Were Seen By Millions

We’ve all had to deal with awkward moments from time to time but for Prince William, those moments are seen by millions. Looking back now some of those instances may make the future king laugh even though at the time they were a bit embarrassing. Others though were so cringe-worthy that he would probably like us to forget them altogether.

Here are five times the new Prince of Wales was caught in downright awkward moments.

Prince William speaking during Platinum Party at the Palace as part of the Queen’s Jubilee | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift dragged him on stage to sing

At an event in 2013, Jon Bon Jovi tried to coax William to join him on stage before Taylor Swift actually brought him up there.

William looked less than thrilled as he attempted to belt out tunes with two amazing singers. He did power his way through much of “Livin on a Prayer” but stood there awkwardly during most of Bon Jovi’s slowed-down final verse.

When he had to endure an embarrassing jab courtesy of Brad Pitt

In 2020, less than a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their royal exit, Prince William attended the BAFTA awards and a few jokes were told at the royal family’s expense.

Brad Pitt won the Supporting Actor award that evening but wasn’t in attendance so his co-star Margot Robbie picked up the hardware on his behalf. She read aloud a speech Pitt wrote in which he said he was going to call the award “Harry” because “he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.”

The camera cut to William who looked like he wanted to crawl under his seat at that very moment.

When William stuck Emma Thompson with pins

In 2019, Emma Thompson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about when she became a Dame and Prince William accidentally stuck her with the pins.

“You get two badges,” Thompson explained. “He had to pin it on and it’s a little bit of a nipple moment, and you go, ‘Gosh, I wasn’t expecting that.'” The Oscar winner then confessed: “I made a very loud and inappropriate noise in Buckingham Palace.”

It was obviously an accident but still something that must have been mortifying for the prince when he realized what he had done.

When Kate shrugged off his PDA during a TV special

Another awkward moment for the prince came during a televised special when his wife rejected her husband’s gesture.

On Dec. 16, 2019, the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were featured on A Berry Royal Christmas. Berry and the couple were making food for a charity event. But all anyone who watched that program wanted to talk about was a moment when William tried to put his hand on his wife’s shoulder and she quickly moved away.

Kate likely shrugged off her hubby’s attempt because British royal couples usually don’t show affection in public. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex of course changed all that with their hand-holding and open affection toward one another. But it wasn’t until recently William and his bride became less strict about that and engaged in a few low-key PDA moments.

When he had to learn new dance moves in Tuvalu

The public has seen Prince William dance on a number of occasions whether it’s during a tour overseas or at a charity event.

Over the years some of his moves (or lack thereof) have been described as awkward at best. Who can forget that time in 2007, when William and Harry hosted a concert at Wembley Stadium in memory of their mother, Princess Diana, and the cameras cut to Will in the royal box breaking out a “dad special.” That moment occurred during Nelly Furtado’s performance.

Luckily the duke has gotten a little better at dancing. While he may never have moves like Jagger, he does always get people talking every time he busts a move. Just like the time he and Kate visited the island country of Tuvalu in 2012.

As the locals taught the pair traditional dances, Kate looked to really be enjoying herself with the ladies at the Vaiku Falekaupule. However, William looked stiff next to her. He kept smiling and may have really wanted to loosen up but watching the clip you can see how uncomfortable he was trying to keep up.