The 5 Best HBO Max Shows of 2022

HBO Max released several highly anticipated shows in 2022. The streaming service brought back new seasons of series that have been on a break for quite some time and premiered some exciting new shows. Here’s our list of the 5 best HBO Max shows from the past year.

Aubrey Plaza as Harper in ‘The White Lotus’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

‘House of the Dragon’ might be even better than ‘Game of Thrones’

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon premiered exclusively on HBO Max in 2022. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series tells the story of the Targaryen civil war. King Viserys I’s children’s fight for the Iron Throne tragically leads to the near extinction of all dragons.

House of the Dragon continues to deliver the intriguing characters and shocking moments that drew fans into Game of Thrones. However, the new series also took note of criticism surrounding GOT‘s over-the-top nudity and graphic sexual assault scenes. To be clear, House of the Dragon is far from family-friendly. Yet the prequel series has come a long way in terms of its depictions of women.

‘We Own This City’ explores true crime and corruption

True crime series are having a moment in the world of streaming. We Own This City has a unique story to tell. Based on the nonfiction book of the same name, the series explores the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption that surrounds the group. John Bernthal delivers in his role as Wayne Jenkins, a dirty cop and important player in the Gun Trace Task Force.

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 won 6 Emmy Awards

After a nearly three-year hiatus, Euphoria finally returned to HBO Max. The long-anticipated second season continues to follow a group of teens dealing with sex, drugs, trauma, and social media while upholding the show’s standard for impressive costumes, makeup, choreography, soundtrack, and score.

The cast of Euphoria received praise for their emotional performances in season 2. Zendaya won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her depiction of Rue Bennett, and Sydney Sweeney was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series.

‘Barry’ Season 3 returned to HBO Max after a 3-year hiatus

Like Euphoria, Bill Hader’s dark comedy series Barry returned after quite a long break. The series follows Barry Berkman, a hitman from Cleveland who travels to Los Angeles and begins to pursue acting in the hopes of leaving his life of crime behind. Season 3 continues to impress as Barry finds himself once again returning to hired killing.

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 explored a breathtaking new location

The White Lotus returned to HBO Max in 2022. Set at the fictional White Lotus resort, the series follows the resort’s guests and employees while each character’s darker internal struggles are slowly revealed. Season 2 takes place in Taormino, Sicily, repeating the success of the first season and adding new exciting faces like Aubrey Plaza’s Harper to the cast.