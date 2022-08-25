5 of the Best Netflix Movies and Shows to Watch in September

Netflix has more than enough content to keep even the pickiest television connoisseur entertained for hours on end. However, we’ve got you covered if you need help deciding what to watch. Here are five of the best shows to watch on Netflix in September.

Maya Hawke as Eleanor and Camila Mendes as Drea in ‘Do Revenge’ | Cr. Kim Simms/Netflix © 2022.

Before you say to yourself, “We have officially hit rock bottom with reality TV,” it’s not what you think. This Netflix original doesn’t feature people dating their relatives. Instead, this reality show allows siblings to see each other’s dating lives up close and personal. From how they flirt to their go-to moves when trying to get lucky, Dated and Related takes a closer look at how siblings handle each other’s love lives. If you’re tired of The Bachelorette, check out Dated and Related for a different take on reality TV dating.

‘Cobra Kai’ returns on Sept. 9, 2022

If reality TV isn’t really your style, don’t worry. Maybe you prefer to get a little nostalgic instead? Any fan of the ’80s will definitely appreciate Cobra Kai starring the Karate Kid himself, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence. Cobra Kai Season 5 picks right where season 4 left off and gets straight into the action. It premieres on Netflix on Sept. 9, 2022, so we suggest you start binging the previous seasons now in order to get caught up on the story.

Get revenge with Netflix on Sept. 16, 2022

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke became a fan favorite as Robin Buckley on the show. Now, Hawke is set to star opposite Camila Mendes in the movie, Do Revenge. The film is a “Hitchcock-ian” dark comedy about high school bullies and two unlikely friends who take revenge on their tormentors. Hawke shines in Stranger Things, and we can’t wait to see her strut her stuff in a different setting. Do Revenge premieres on Netflix on Sept. 16, 2022.

Check out the ‘reimagined life’ of Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

If dramatic fare is more up your alley, Blonde might be the perfect solution for your boredom. Blonde stars Ana de Armas (Knives Out) and retells the life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Based on the book by Joyce Carol Oates, the film touches on Monroe’s volatile childhood, the troubles that came along with her rise to fame, and her several troubled relationships. Keep in mind, Blonde isn’t for the kids. The movie holds the title of Netflix’s first NC-17 film. Blonde premieres on Netflix on Sept. 28, 2022.

Relive the early aughts with ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’

Who doesn’t love a good documentary? Netflix produces some of the most interesting documentaries out there, with ones like Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 and Fyre (about the doomed music festival.) This time the streaming platform is doing a deep dive into the teenage burglars who terrorized Hollywood with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist. The three-episode docuseries includes commentaries from two of the people involved in robbing celebrities like Paris Hilton and Rachel Bilson and law enforcement who worked on the case. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist premieres on Netflix on Sept. 21, 2022.

Alexis (Neiers) Haines in ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.’ | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

