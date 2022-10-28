The 5 Best Satanic Classic Rock Songs For Halloween

There are classic rock songs for every occasion. For example, there are a number of great Satanic rock tracks that make great Halloween songs. Here’s a look at how Lucifer inspired rock stars across generations.

The devil | Sheridan Libraries/Levy/Gado / Contributor

5. Elvis Presley’s ‘(You’re the) Devil in Disguise’ (1963)

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s 1950s songs are some of the most famous rock tracks of the era; however, his 1960s material often gets a bad rap. Despite this, he produced some great songs during the era. “(You’re the) Devil in Disguise” is a perfect combination of Elvis’ rock side and his campy pop side. While it’s not one of his most well-remembered tunes, “(You’re the) Devil in Disguise” has an instantly memorable guitar riff.

4. The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ (1968)

The Rolling Stones’ take on Beelzebub is far deeper than Elvis’. In one of the group’s more political tracks, Mick Jagger connects the devil to many of the evils of history, from Nazism to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Despite its morbid lyrics, “Sympathy for the Devil’ still manages to be enjoyable because The Rolling Stones were so good at crafting memorable grooves. “Sympathy for the Devil” proves The Rolling Stones were just as good at tackling heavy subjects as they were at singing about love and sex.

3. Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (1971)

To the uninitiated, putting Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” on this list might seem nonsensical. After all, the song mentions heaven, not hell. Despite this, “Stairway to Heaven” is rumored to contain a Satanic message. Play it backward, and you can supposedly hear references to “sad Satan.” The rumor was aided by the fact that Jimmy Page was interested in mysticism and once lived in the home of noted occultist Aleister Crowley.

2. Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout at the Devil’ (1983)

Mötley Crüe were a band known for creating controversy, and they did so right out of the gate with ‘Shout at the Devil.” During a decade defined by conservative Christianity, Mötley Crüe decided to make Satanism feel like an adrenaline rush. While “Shout at the Devil” was not one of the group’s big hits, it’s definitely one of the more well-remembered songs from the band’s early years.

1. Marilyn Manson’s ‘The Beautiful People’ (1996)

Marilyn Manson might be more associated with the devil than any other rock star. After all, he is a reverend in the Church of Satan. Alongside his cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” “The Beautiful People” is his most famous song.

“The Beautiful People” encapsulates Manson’s aesthetic and ethos in a few short minutes. Manson might not be a role model, but “The Beautiful People” is still one of the great Halloween songs.

