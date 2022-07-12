The 5 Best Taylor Swift Quotes

Taylor Swift is one of the most talented singer-songwriters in music. Having released her first album in 2006, Swift has been in the spotlight for nearly two decades. Swift may be known for her songwriting prowess, but she has also gifted the world with some iconic quotes throughout her career. While it is a nearly impossible task to pick, here’s a list of the five best quotes by Swift.

Taylor Swift | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

5. ‘I’m not going to walk home with any men tonight’

Taylor Swift owned the 1989 era, there’s no doubt about that. At the 2015 Grammy Awards, Swift presented the award for Best New Artist and was nominated for multiple awards for her single “Shake It Off.”

While on the red carpet before the award show, Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell complimented Swift’s outfit and told her, “You’re going to walk home with more than maybe just a trophy tonight, I think lots of men.”

Swift paused and then said, “I’m not going to walk home with any men tonight. I’m going to go hang out with my friends, and then I go home to the cats. Men get me in trouble!”

4. ‘I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative’

The Instagram post may be deleted, but the impact lives on. In 2016, Kanye West released a song called “Famous” and referenced Swift in the song.

In “Famous,” West raps, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**** famous.”

Swift condemned the song’s lyrics and said she never approved the line “I made that b**** famous.” In July 2016, Kim Kardashian then leaked video clips on her Snapchat account of West speaking with Swift on the phone about “Famous.”

When Swift faced backlash for the leaked phone call, she posted a photo of her Notes app on Instagram, defending herself in the now-deleted post.

Swift ended her response with, “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative, one that I have never asked to be a part of, since 2009.”

The quote made pop culture history, and Swift even referenced it in the music video for her 2017 single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

RELATED: Joe Alwyn Thinks His Grammy Award Is a ‘Ridiculous Bonus’

3. ‘And you call me up again just to break me like a promise/ So casually cruel in the name of being honest’

“All Too Well” is pretty much considered to be Swift’s magnum opus. The singer-songwriter originally released the song on her 2012 album Red. In 2021, Swift re-released the song on Red (Taylor’s Version) and also released a 10-minute version of it.

Whether it’s the original version or the 10-minute version, one line remains a fan favorite: “And you call me up again just to break me like a promise/ So casually cruel in the name of being honest.”

2. ‘I’m not asleep, my mind is alive’

In 2019, Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. On the talk show, Fallon surprised Swift and revealed that her mother sent in video footage of Swift recovering from laser eye surgery. In the clip, fans see Swift struggle to eat a banana while on pain meds following the surgery.

When her mother tells her not to fall asleep, Swift replies, “I’m not asleep, my mind is alive.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Will Appear in New Romantic Crime Drama ‘Amsterdam’ Alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie

1. ‘I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18’

Swift released her second studio album Fearless in 2008. To promote the album, the singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres asked about Swift’s relationship with Joe Jonas, and Swift told the talk show host that they were no longer together.

In iconic fashion, Swift then shared how her relationship with Jonas ended, telling DeGeneres, “When I find that person that is right for me he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

While it’s been over a decade since this interview and both Swift and Jonas have moved on, it’s still cemented in pop culture history.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Initially Had ‘No Idea’ What to Make After ‘1989’