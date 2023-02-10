5 Classic Rock Songs That Are Horribly Sexist

Classic rock songs shouldn’t be immune from criticism. Some of the most famous classic rock songs are sexist. For example, one of The Beatles’ songs includes lyrics about a teenager that hasn’t aged well.

5. The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

In The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There,” Paul McCartney says, “She was just 17 if you know what I mean.” Paul would have been 20 when that track was released in the United Kingdom. “I Saw Her Standing There” wasn’t the first or last classic rock song to sexualize a teenage girl, but it’s definitely one of the most prominent examples of this problem.

If you’re being charitable, you can imagine Paul is singing from the perspective of another teenager. However, this is a song that probably would have made more sense in the hands of one of the numerous teenage idols of the 1960s.

4. The Police’s ‘Every Breath You Take’

According to American Songwriter, Sting designed The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” to be a sinister track about surveillance, obsession, and control. However, numerous people misinterpreted the track as a comforting love song. Well, that might not be the listeners’ fault entirely.

“Every Breath You Take” has a beat that’s so beautiful it makes the track sound like a comforting love song. One could say this is irony, but to what end? Sadly, this song might romanticize all the wrong things.

3. Cat Stevens’ ‘Wild World’

Sometimes songs are sexist in a way that’s chauvinistic or violent. Cat Stevens’ “Wild World” isn’t that kind of song. Instead, it’s just condescending and infantilizing. Stevens doesn’t seem to think his ex-girlfriend is capable of fending for herself, so he reminds her that, yes, the world can get a little dangerous. Then he repeatedly reminds her that he’ll always think of her as a child. This is not exactly the sort of song that’s going to win any awards for women’s rights.

2. Tom Jones’ ‘She’s a Lady’

We can argue whether Tom Jones’ “She’s a Lady” constitutes a rock song, but it’s definitely sexist. In the track, Jones brags that he doesn’t abuse his lady as if he deserves a pat on the back for that. In addition, he says she can take what he “dish[es] out” and that she “knows her place.” Unless you ignore the lyrics, “She’s a Lady” makes for an uncomfortable listen.

Notably, pop star Paul Anka wrote the track. In his 2013 book My Way: An Autobiography, he said it’s the worst song he ever wrote, calling its lyrics too chauvinistic for his taste.

1. The Rolling Stones’ ‘Under My Thumb’

The Rolling Stones were never exactly feminist songwriters. “Under My Thumb” is on another level.

In this track, Mick Jagger brags that he broke his girlfriend’s spirit and now she doesn’t look at other men or speak unless she’s spoken to. He also repeatedly compares her to an animal. If only that amazing marimba riff was in another song!

