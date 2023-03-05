5 Classic Rock Songs That Only Peaked at No. 2

Many classic rock songs were not commercial juggernauts. Other classic rock songs were hits but they just managed to miss the pinnacle of the Billboard Hot 100. Notably, one of The Beatles’ No. 2 songs arguably paved the way for George Harrison’s whole career.

5. The Beatles’ ‘Do You Want to Know a Secret’

“Do You Want to Know a Secret” is one of many hits The Beatles produced during their bubblegum pop era. Like a lot of their early tunes, it’s not incredibly sophisticated but it has a certain sweetness that makes it work. “Do You Want to Know a Secret” doesn’t reach the heights of the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits “She Loves You” or “Love Me Do,” but it’s fun.

The tune’s real legacy is that it was an early hit performed by George. If it weren’t for this song, we might not have George’s later classic rock songs such as “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Taxman,” or “My Sweet Lord.”

4. Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’

Synth-pop and heartland rock were two of the defining sounds of the 1980s, but they didn’t cross paths much. In a way, that makes sense. Synth-pop was largely born out of the United Kingdom, while heartland rock is a uniquely American genre. If anyone had the musical talent to bring the two styles together, it was Bruce Springsteen. When it reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Dancing in the Dark” became his highest-charting song. None of his classic rock songs reached No. 1!

3. Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs’ ‘Li’l Red Riding Hood’

Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs made a name for themselves with the irresistibly silly hit “Wooly Bully.” Later on, they released “Li’l Red Riding Hood,” a very strange song that’s goofy, sincere, creepy, and sweet. It’s a bit difficult to tell what tone “Li’l Red Riding Hood” is going for and that’s part of what makes it worth repeat listens. The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits reports the tune was kept off the top spot by The Lovin’ Spoonful’s “Summer in the City.

2. The Rolling Stones’ ’19th Nervous Breakdown’

One of The Rolling Stones’ most prominent songwriting tricks was taking a serious subject and writing about it in a flippant way. Nervous breakdowns are no laughing matter, but “19th Nervous Breakdown” treats them like a joke.

“19th Nervous Breakdown” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, charting much higher than other Rolling Stones songs that are far more popular today, including “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and “Sympathy for the Devil.” Maybe there’s just not a big market for classic rock songs that treat mental health problems like they’re funny.

1. Bob Dylan’s ‘Like a Rolling Stone’

Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” initiated a revolution in songwriting and proved classic rock songs didn’t have to be brief to become hits. It still only peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In fact, Dylan never released a No. 1 single his entire career. That’s not fair, but Dylan himself doesn’t consider himself a mainstream singer.