5 Elvis Presley Songs That Didn’t Reach No. 1

Elvis Presley‘s songs didn’t always make it to No. 1 even when they were five-star classics. For example, one song about a fad dance stopped “Can’t Help Falling in Love” from reaching the top position. Meanwhile, “Always on my Mind” didn’t even reach the top 10.

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

5. ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’

With the possible exception of “Blue Christmas,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” is probably Elvis’ most famous song today. It’s been covered many times and appeared in numerous films. It’s so simple, but this delicate ballad manages to communicate the idea of love better than just about any other song.

Despite this, it didn’t manage to top the Billboard Hot 100. According to Stereogum, it was kept from the top position by “Peppermint Twist” by Joey Dee and the Starliters. Life isn’t fair.

4. ‘Bossa Nova Baby’

On one level, “Bossa Nova Baby” is a kitschy attempt to cash in on the brief 1960s bossa nova trend. It’s also just plain fun. That riff is pretty memorable, and this song is a lot better than most of Elvis’ other soundtrack offerings from the same era.

“Bossa Nova Baby” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. That peak is like the song itself: notable but not incredible. Subsequently, the track was used in a mashup with the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.

3. ‘Viva Las Vegas’

Elvis and Las Vegas will forever be associated with each other for a few reasons. Elvis made Viva Las Vegas, he spent many years performing in Vegas, and “Viva Las Vegas” is one of his most famous songs.

That latter point is surprising given that “Viva Las Vegas” only peaked at No. 29. That’s nothing! You’d have to be psychic to know “Viva Las Vegas” would become an anthem for the titular city.

2. ‘Always on My Mind’

In the minds of some fans, “Always on My Mind” encapsulates Elvis’ estrangement from his wife, Priscilla Presley. Notably, the tune was merely released as the B-side of “Separate Ways.” “Separate Ways” hit No. 20.

Regardless, ‘Always on My Mind” became a classic, inspiring covers from Willie Nelson, the Pet Shop Boys, and John Wesley Ryles. The track even appeared at the end of Lana Del Rey’s film Tropico, which features the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll as a side character. Notably, the song soundtracks a scene featuring an alien invasion.

1. ‘In the Ghetto’

“In the Ghetto” is one of Elvis’ most famous hits and one of his most socially conscious. Alongside “Suspicious Minds,” it probably epitomizes his comeback period more than any other song. Despite this, it only reached No. 3.

The Scholarship Institute conducted a 2022 survey to determine every state’s favorite Elvis track. “In the Ghetto” was his most popular song in 11 states, more than any other tune. The runner-ups, “Love Me Tender” and “Burning Love,” were the most popular song in six states each. “In the Ghetto” wasn’t No. 1 at the time but it’s arguably No. 1 in the nation’s heart.