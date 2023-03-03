5 of George Harrison’s Most Awkward Interviews

It wasn’t hard to choose five of George Harrison‘s most awkward interviews because he had many throughout his career. The top five will make even some of the former Beatle’s casual fans cringe.

George Harrison | Bernd Mueller/Getty Images

1. ‘Today Show,’ 1986

George’s 1986 appearance on the Today Show is one of his most awkward interviews for many reasons. At the beginning of the interview, the reporter asks about his involvement with Monty Python. She says “Monty Python” slowly, as if she is not saying it correctly. George picks up on it and imitates her in a slow American accent. You can watch it at the 2:30 mark in this video.

Her mention of Monty Python leads to a seemingly deep but confusing question about George’s philosophy of making films with his production company, HandMade Films. She says laughter is the biggest release and asks him if that sums up his thought process at HandMade Films. George says not really. Elsewhere in the interview, George speaks about his distaste for the press. Suddenly the reporter laughs loud and uncontrollably. It makes George start to laugh too.

2. MuchMusic, 1988

In 1987 and 1988, George embarked on a press tour to talk about his first album in five years, 1987’s Cloud Nine. However, you can see his nonchalance in almost every interview he did, including one for MuchMusic in 1988. The reporter starts by saying it’s a surprise that George was there doing the interview, but a pleasure to have him on the show anyway. Then the reporter says, “I’m sorry we couldn’t forewarn our viewers…” George awkwardly replies, “That’s OK.” There’s an awkward pause, and the reporter asks his first question.

For the most part, the reporter asks some pretty great questions, but there are a couple of awkward moments between George ending an answer and the reporter asking another question. There’s also some laughing on the set later on that confuses George.

3. ‘The Dick Cavett Show,’ 1971

George appeared on The Dick Cavett Show in 1971, shortly after The Beatles split. The awkwardness is almost palpable in his interview. You can visibly see how uncomfortable George and Cavett are. The host tries to get answers from the former Beatle, but George isn’t making it easy. He looks uninterested, and Cavett’s questions aren’t helping.

At one point, Cavett and George awkwardly discuss the cameras, but then Cavett says he doesn’t think anyone watching at home cares about what they are looking at. George adds a cheeky remark about wondering what was staring at him through the cameras. “Big Brother is watching you,” George says. Then, Cavett mentions that Yoko Ono sat where George sat, and he got up as if to move. “I bet many people have sat in this chair,” he says.

On top of all the awkwardness between George and Cavett, the audience’s laughter sometimes is jarring and confuses George, who is talking about something serious. There’s no mistaking how awkward George’s time on The Dick Cavett Show is, and it’s almost painful to watch.

4. German TV interview, 1988

One of George’s most awkward interviews came in 1988 while he was on his press tour. George speaks on German TV to a young reporter who asks him some cringy questions.

The reporter asks about George’s interest in making films or if it was just to earn money. George goes into HandMade Films a bit too much. Meanwhile, the show’s background music is too fast-paced. When George explains himself during each question, it’s as if the music is timing him.

The reporter also mentions Ringo Starr’s appearance in the “When We Was Fab” music video and asks why Paul McCartney was absent. George jokes that Paul is the walrus, and the reporter believes him. “He’s very shy these days,” George jokes. “He didn’t want to be seen. I don’t know [Laughs].” “Next question,” the reporter says, asking the obligatory Beatles-related questions.

Ultimately, George gives more information in his answers than the interviewer was looking for, and it’s uncomfortable. What’s worse, the interviewer asks George if he’s heard of the group Bomb the Bass. George says no, and the reporter starts talking about the group in German.

5. ‘Count Down (Holland),’ 1988

Like the German interview and his appearance on The Dick Cavett Show, George is visibly uncomfortable in a 1988 interview for Count Down (Holland). He reads Holland’s top 10 hits, and when he starts with his album, he quickly corrects himself and laughs. Then, when the interviewer asks if he’s heard of any of the artists in the top 10, George says he knows Bill Medley. He jokes that he did a tour with Medley in 1827.

Then, the reporter asks a pretty broad and awkward question about what George has been doing since 1975. He’s visibly surprised by the question, which is offensive. She makes it seem like he’s been doing nothing for more than 10 years, which isn’t true. George stopped making music between 1982 and 1987 but released five albums between 1975 and the start of his hiatus. George tells her this, but it’s evident she didn’t do her research.

Then, she asks what happened with HandMade Films’ bomb Shanghai Surprise. George references Mel Brooks’ The Producers, but it doesn’t seem like the reporter gets George’s joke. Then, the obligatory ‘any chance The Beatles are getting back together’ question pops up. George throws shade at Paul McCartney’s recent album and says he’d rather hang out with his other friends than his former bandmate. The reporter doesn’t like this answer.

Ultimately, George was never comfortable doing interviews, whether awkward or not. He didn’t consider himself a celebrity. Plus, doing interviews was what the record companies always wanted, and George hated being told what to do.