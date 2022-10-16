5 Hallmark Movies to Binge for Halloween

A new season has arrived, and with Halloween on the horizon, many pop culture fans are searching for exciting entertainment options. Those who love spooky films will find much to enjoy on the Hallmark Channel, with the family-friendly network regularly releasing fall-themed films for viewers of all ages. Here are five of the best Hallmark movies to binge for Halloween, beginning with a cult classic.

1. ‘The Good Witch’ (2008)

Stream the movie, #TheGoodWitch starring @reallycb. Upon moving into a new town, she discovers that the house she moved into is supposedly "haunted". Does she decide to leave or stay? Don't miss the season premiere of #GoodWitch on @hallmarkchannel on Sunday, 9pm/8c! ? pic.twitter.com/7FnDJNtZ3D — Hallmark Movies Now (@HMNow) May 1, 2020

According to IMDb, The Good Witch was released in 2008, kickstarting a franchise that would ultimately last until 2021. The original film remains a fan-favorite, telling the story of Cassie Nightingale, played by Catherine Bell, a mysterious woman who moves to the charming small town of Middleton and causes a stir among the residents. Not only does Cassie convince the locals that she only means well, but she ultimately finds love with Middleton’s handsome sheriff as well. The film was followed by multiple sequels, Halloween specials, and a TV series that aired on the Hallmark Channel until the summer of 2021.

2. ‘Growing the Big One’ (2010)

Watch #GrowingTheBigOne. Wanting to save her grandfather's farm, Emma decides to enter the town's annual pumpkin contest with the help of her neighbor. Will these two be able to win? Starring @DohertyShannen and @KavanjSmith of #WhenCallsTheHeart. ? pic.twitter.com/OyectnrfaA — Hallmark Movies Now (@HMNow) October 4, 2020

Fall color is fully in bloom in the 2010 Hallmark Channel film Growing the Big One, starring Shannen Doherty and Kavan Smith. The charming film tells the story of a radio show host named Emma who finds herself unexpectedly forced to inherit her grandfather’s pumpkin farm. Although she is initially uncertain, Emma finds herself falling in love with the property – and with the town’s handsome handyman. Big stars and excellent production values make Growing the Big One a great way to usher in the spooky season.

3. ‘Oliver’s Ghost’ (2011)

According to IMDb, the 2011 Hallmark Channel film Oliver’s Ghost might feature a ghost in the story, but this movie is more warmhearted than frightening. After a young boy named Oliver, played by Nicholas Stargel, discovers a ghost playing the piano in his family’s new suburban home, he sets out on a quest to learn how and why the ghost is haunting his house. A star-studded cast, including Rhea Perlman and Martin Mull, make this feel-good family film one that is not to be missed. The ghost scenes are handled gently enough to make the film appropriate for younger viewers, so pop some popcorn and invite the whole family to curl up and enjoy Oliver’s Ghost.

4. ‘Midnight Masquerade’ (2014)

Happy happy birthday, @autumnreeser! #Hallmarkies, help us wish the #MidnightMasquerade star a very happy day today in the replies. pic.twitter.com/kAMlljTOI2 — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 21, 2020

Romance and fall feels are the order of the day in Midnight Masquerade. According to IMDb, this 2014 flick stars Autumn Reeser and Christopher Russell and tells the story of a busy young woman named Elyse who inherits a high-powered corporation from her father. Elyse finds herself attracted to a charming lawyer even as she prepares for a fabulous Halloween ball that will change her future forever. Fans who love the classic Cinderella tale of fantasy romance will appreciate this sweet film and love the extravagant production design that thoroughly embraces the Halloween spirit.

5. ‘Love, Fall & Order’ (2019)

Do you feel more at home/comfortable with the busy city life or the slower country life? #lovefallandorder pic.twitter.com/8ceSh8fwEC — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) October 9, 2021

Love, Fall & Order is the most recent addition to this list, a Hallmark Channel original that first aired on the network in 2019. This charming film has something for everyone: beautiful autumn scenery, a sweet love story, and just the right amount of humor. Love, Fall & Order tells the story of Claire, played by Erin Cahill, who attempts to save her family’s pumpkin farm – but finds her efforts dissuaded by the feelings she develops for a rival lawyer, played by Trevor Donovan. After watching this Hallmark Channel classic, you’ll be inspired to find your nearest pumpkin farm and immerse yourself in seasonal vibes.

