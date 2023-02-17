5 Lana Del Rey Songs With Classic Rock References

Lana Del Rey’s songs feature a lot of references to classic rock. Sometimes she subverts the songs she mentions. For example, she contracted herself with the main character of an Elton John song.

5. ‘Born to Die’

One of Del Rey’s earliest singles shows off her eclectic taste in music. At one point in the track, she quotes the Christian hymn “Amazing Grace.” She also quotes Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side.” According to The Guardian, “Walk on the Wild Side” is an ode to 1970s hedonism that references personalities from Andy Warhol’s Factory.

Del Rey does this all in a song that’s more musically indebted to trip-hop and baroque pop than either hymn books or Reed. “Born to Die” proves Del Rey is great at creating fascinating juxtapositions — and great at making songs as well.

4. ‘Religion’

On the surface, “Religion” is one of Del Rey’s brighter tunes. She’s found the love of her life and everything’s fine. However, she says she should “let sleeping dogs lay.” She also compares her boyfriend to her religion. Something deeply wrong is going on here. Del Rey gives listeners just enough information to be concerned but not enough to understand what’s happening. “Religion” is a great song because it trades on a fear of the unknown.

In “Religion,” Del Rey sings about listening to Bob Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay.” Compared to “Religion,” “Lay Lady Lay” is a much more straightforward song about sex. Was Del Rey mentioning “Lay Lady Lay” for a thematic reason or just as a shoutout to a great songwriter? It’s not clear, but the reference works, if only to get Gen Z interested in Dylan.

3. ‘Million Dollar Man’

“Million Dollar Man” is about Del Rey getting involved with a rich man only to learn money can’t buy happiness. It also features a lyrical nod to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes,” originally performed by Carl Perkins. Unlike the “Lay Lady Lay” reference in “Religion,” the Elvis quote here is pretty straightforward.

Like Del Rey in the song, Elvis found himself directionless and sad despite his immense success. Del Rey later called Elvis her “daddy” in the song “Body Electric” and made him a side character in her short film Tropico.

2. ‘Video Games’

In “Video Games,” Del Rey tells her boyfriend “heaven is a place on earth with you.” This is a clear allusion to Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.” Del Rey’s over-the-top declaration contrasts with the image she paints in the song of being with an average-seeming guy who likes playing video games a lot. “Video Games” appears to be a track about self-delusion and trying to convince yourself that your life is better than it is.

1. ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’

In “Mariner’s Apartment Complex,” Del Rey sings that she “ain’t no candle in the wind.” She later brags she’s “no more candle in the wind” in “Tusla Jesus Freak.” “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Tulsa Jesus Freak” make it clear Del Rey is not going to be treated like Marilyn Monroe was in Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind.”

Many of Del Rey’s earlier songs paint her as a victim. In a lot of her later work, she’s in the driver’s seat, taking control of her destiny. It’s one way she’s matured as a songwriter.