5 More Shows Like ‘Succession’ to Stream Now

Succession has made waves since it debuted on HBO in 2018. Fans cite the brilliant writing and on-point acting in the satirical dark comedy. To this day, the show is going strong with three completed seasons so far.

For viewers who want to enjoy other shows with immersive plot lines and sharp writing, there are several great options. Check out these five series that will remind you of Succession:

1. ‘The White Lotus’ (HBO Max)

Another HBO series, The White Lotus follows the lives of guests and employees at a tropical resort where nothing is quite as it seems. According to IMDb, the show was originally designed as a limited one-season miniseries, but due to overwhelming popularity, it was renewed for a second season.

It is similar to Succession in that the characters often have hidden agendas and feel compelled to hide their innermost thoughts from their family members. Viewers can stream The White Lotus on HBO Max.

2. ‘The Staircase’ (HBO Max)

A true limited miniseries, The Staircase is based on an engaging true crime case, according to IMDb. Viewers will watch as writer Michael Peterson is accused of the murder of his wife and follow along as twists and turns in the case are unveiled over the course of 16 years, including a harrowing trial where everyone’s loyalty is questioned.

Inspired by a true story, Antonio Campos' #TheStaircase stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette – premieres May 5th on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/gN3G8b9J2G — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 21, 2022

The Staircase is an intense character study, just like Succession, although the show does get bloody at times. The Staircase can be streamed on HBO Max.

3. ‘Industry’ (HBO)

For everyone who loves the shady side of the business world that Succession unveils, Industry is another excellent entertainment option. This HBO show debuted in 2020 and follows a group of ambitious young bankers and investors trying to figure out how to be successful in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

History buffs will also appreciate Industry, which perfectly encapsulates the tenuous world of Wall Street during a frightening financial time. Catch this immersive drama on HBO and HBO Max.

4. ‘Billions’ (Showtime)

Financial drama is the order of the day in Billions, a show that has striking similarities to Succession in that it focuses on the world of business and finance. Both have characters who go to unscrupulous lengths to secure their own successes.

Billions has been going strong for six seasons, meaning fans who want to do a deep dive can get in a lot of binge-watching. Billions is a Showtime feature, so fans who want to stream the show can utilize the Showtime app or platforms like Amazon Prime.

5. ‘The Good Fight’ (Paramount+)

The Good Fight has been a TV staple since 2017. The unique combination of clever comedy and vicious drama mirrors Succession in many ways. But The Good Fight also stands alone as an acclaimed entertainment landmark.

#TheFinalFight starts now. Stream the first episode of #TheGoodFight's final season out now, only on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/cERW4C3vQC — The Good Fight (@thegoodfight) September 8, 2022

The Good Fight is a spinoff of the hit series The Good Wife. It follows the story of the brilliant Diane Lockhart as she is forced out of her law firm and is forced to start over from scratch. The inimitable Christine Baranski reprises her role as Diane from The Good Wife.

While fans will see many familiar characters, they can count on all-new plotlines and exciting revelations with each new episode. Viewers can stream the final season of The Good Fight on Paramount Plus, the CBS App, Apple TV, or Roku.

