5 Movies and Shows to Watch for Fourth of July Weekend 2022

When you think of Independence Day, fireworks and barbecues immediately come to mind. However, there’s plenty of time to catch up on movies and TV shows over the Fourth of July weekend. Whether you’re having a streaming marathon or heading to a movie theater, there’s no shortage of content to choose from. And these are our recommendations for what to check out this Fourth of July.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Vol. 2 – Netflix

Joe Keery and Maya Hawke in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 | Tina Rowden/Netflix

Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 debuted just in time for the Fourth of July weekend — and the TV show’s new episodes are extra long, making the latter half of the season feel more like a movie. That means fans of the series can call their friends, grab some popcorn, and settle in for a marathon. They’ll have hours of content to look forward to. And the stakes are high heading into the latest installments.

In general, Stranger Things Season 4 has ramped up the suspense, leaving the very fate of Hawkins in question. Whether you’re starting season 4 from the beginning or picking up Volume 2 after a brief break, the new episodes are sure to keep you hooked.

The ‘Thor’ movies – Disney+

Captain America is the natural go-to for Marvel fans on the Fourth of July weekend — but this year, watching the Thor movies may prove more appropriate.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes out next week, so there’s no better time for a rewatch. And if you’re searching for comical, entertaining content the whole family can enjoy, you can’t do much better than the Thor series.

All three movies — Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok — are currently streaming on Disney+. So, if you’re subscribed to the platform, a marathon might be in the cards this weekend. By the time you’re done, you may find yourself echoing Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder and saying, “I’ll have another!”

‘The Boys’ Season 3 – Prime Video

The Boys certainly doesn’t fit the bill for family-friendly content. However, The Boys Season 3 finale comes out on Prime Video next week. Those who have fallen behind on the TV show can take advantage of this Fourth of July weekend to catch up. And even if you’ve already seen the most recent chapters, there’s undoubtedly some appeal to watching Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) confront each other all over again.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ – Exclusively in theaters

Top Gun: Maverick came out back in May, but the world is still talking about it more than a month later. The much-anticipated sequel to the 1986 film has sparked feelings of nostalgia in moviegoers. It climbed to the top of the box office when it first debuted, and it landed a near-perfect Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you’re looking to watch a movie this Fourth of July weekend instead of a TV show, it might be worth taking a trip to see Top GunL Maverick. It’s got everything you could ask for in a holiday escape: action, suspense, and lots of Tom Cruise.

‘Lightyear’ – Exclusively in theaters

Already seen Top Gun: Maverick but looking for a hit of nostalgia this weekend? There are plenty of movies and TV shows that can fill that need this Fourth of July, and Pixar’s Lightyear is one of them. An animated adventure following the man who inspired Toy Story‘s Buzz, Lightyear will appeal to kids and adults alike. As such, it’s the ideal film to see on a family trip to the movies.

Lightyear proves an emotional and entertaining film befitting of Pixar’s library. Sure, it’s not the original Toy Story — but who says you can’t power through that series this Independence Day as well?

