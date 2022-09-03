5 New Shows You Can’t Miss During Fall 2022

Fall 2022 is finally upon us, and that means new TV shows to look forward to. This season has no shortage of exciting releases, from Amazon’s much-anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to AMC’s Interview With a Vampire adaptation. Read on to learn more about the new five series you won’t want to miss during fall 2022.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ – Prime Video

Morfydd Clark in ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is shaping up to be one of the biggest television releases of the fall 2022 season. And given the popularity of The Lord of the Rings movies, that’s probably no surprise.

Amazon released the two-part premiere of The Rings of Power on Sept. 1. And it set the stage for another epic adventure in Middle-earth. Following the fall of Morgoth, his disciple Sauron prepares to cover the continent in darkness once again. A young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is hellbent on stopping him. And her struggle to do so will likely be a major topic of conversation over the next few months — so fantasy fans won’t want to miss it.

New episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stream on Prime Video every Friday through Oct. 14.

‘Andor’ – Disney+

Star Wars fans have had a good year, with The Book of Boba Fett streaming during the winter months and Obi-Wan Kenobi making its debut in May. They’ve got one more Disney+ show to look forward to in 2022, and it’s premiering this fall. Andor will surely be a highlight of the television season, especially if it lives up to the legacy of Rogue One.

Andor will follow Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, revealing what the character was up to before he met Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones). Judging by Lucasfilm’s first trailer, he was creating problems for the Empire. And so, viewers can anticipate another high-stakes story with heavy political themes.

Andor debuts with three episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

‘Interview With a Vampire’ – AMC

Book adaptations tend to be hit or miss, but fans are pumped for AMC’s Interview With a Vampire show. To be fair, it looks like it will do justice to Anne Rice’s beloved novels. And the story may be compelling enough to draw in longtime fans and newcomers alike — at least if the first trailer is anything to judge by.

Starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, Interview With a Vampire will offer viewers a dark, emotional tale centered on a vampire and a man who falls in love with him. The latter chooses to join his lover in immortality, but becoming a vampire comes with no shortage of complications. Needless to say, the series’ lead — and the audience — are in for a wild ride.

Interview With a Vampire premieres on AMC on Sunday, Oct. 2.

‘Midnight Club’ – Netflix

Speaking of highly anticipated book adaptations, Netflix’s The Midnight Club is also stirring up excitement ahead of its October release. The new TV show will bring Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel to life, throwing a bit of horror into the fall 2022 season. And with Halloween on the horizon, there’s no better time to dive into such a series — especially with Mike Flanagan at the helm.

The Midnight Club will tell the story of eight hospice patients who dub themselves The Midnight Club. They tell scary stories each night, fascinated by the subject of death. And they vow to communicate from beyond the grave after one of them dies. That’s where our story starts: with a death and the shocking events that follow.

The Midnight Club hits Netflix on Friday, Oct. 7.

‘Wednesday’ – Netflix

The Addams Family has been through many iterations over the years, and it’s adding another to the list. Wednesday is set to debut during the fall 2022 season — and although the new show doesn’t have an official release date as of this writing, Netflix’s teaser trailer promises a fun time.

The series will follow Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams as she navigates her psychic abilities, enrollment at a new boarding school, and a murder mystery. And if that’s not the selling point of a great TV show, what is? Plus, reuniting with the Addams family is sure to dredge up plenty of nostalgia for longtime fans.

Wednesday arrives on Netflix this fall. Check back here for a release date once it’s announced.

