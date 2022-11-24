5 New Shows to Watch for Thanksgiving 2022

The holiday season is here at last, and Thanksgiving is kicking off the festivities — and giving many a long weekend to relax and unwind. Needless to say, there may be extra time to catch up on television. And these five new shows are perfect to watch during Thanksgiving 2022.

‘Wednesday’ will keep the Halloween spirit going into Thanksgiving 2022

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Tim Burton’s new addition to the Addams Family franchise hit Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 23 — and it’s the perfect watch if you’re hoping to bring the Halloween season straight into Thanksgiving weekend. Centered on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), the series tasks its title character with solving a deadly mystery. She’ll have her hands full, too, since she also needs to master her own magical abilities.

Wednesday is dark, entertaining, and brimming with talent. It’s the sort of show you’ll fly right through, making it an ideal choice for a long weekend.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.

‘The Santa Clauses’ is ideal for the holiday season

Matilda Lawler, Elizabeth Allen-dick, Austin Kane, Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell in the Disney+ series ‘The Santa Clauses’ | Disney/James Clark

If you’re over Halloween and Thanksgiving and ready to dive into the December holidays, The Santa Clauses will leave you feeling jolly. A spinoff of The Santa Clause movies, the Disney+ series sees Tim Allen returning as Scott Calvin. Of course, Scott’s no longer the Santa we know and love. He’s even looking to retire, with the premise of the show centered on finding a replacement.

That endeavor comes with lots of charm and humor, and it will likely lead to an adventure to save the North Pole. There’s no better way to ring in the holiday season.

The Santa Clauses Episodes 1-3 are streaming on Disney+.

‘1899’ is the strange new Netflix series you’ll spend all of Thanksgiving weekend wondering about

Wednesday isn’t the only new Netflix show to watch on Thanksgiving 2022, and if you’re looking for something weirder, 1899 might be the one for you. Following a group of immigrants sailing from London to New York at the end of the 19th century, the Netflix original throws its main characters smack dab into the middle of a mystery. It’s the kind that will keep you guessing right up until the end (and perhaps after that as well).

In addition to having a gripping story, 1899 boasts solid writing and an intriguing cast of characters. It may go down as an underrated 2022 release, but it’s well worth a watch.

1899 is now streaming on Netflix.

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ is a new Hulu show you haven’t heard about (but should have)

Fleishman Is in Trouble is getting the least amount of attention of the new shows on this list, but depending on your tastes, it could prove a solid watch for Thanksgiving 2022. Starring Jesse Eisenberg, the drama follows recent divorcee Toby Fleishman as he rediscovers the world of dating. However, he’s drawn back to his ex-wife in an unexpected way after she disappears. When he’s not learning to parent their kids on his own, Toby starts digging into the mystery of Rachel’s whereabouts.

With another gripping premise, Fleishman Is in Trouble promises a fun and intriguing ride. Hulu subscribers can start it over Thanksgiving weekend and follow Toby right through the holiday season.

The first three episodes of Fleishman Is in Trouble are available on Hulu.

Thanksgiving 2022 is the time to catch up on ‘Andor’

Andor premiered back in September, but the Star Wars series just dropped its finale on Nov. 23. Needless to say, when it comes to new shows to watch, Andor makes an ideal choice for Thanksgiving 2022. Those who haven’t started can power through it over the long weekend. And even those who are caught up can enjoy the experience all over again — this time, with friends and family at their side.

Cassian Andor’s introduction to the Rebellion is one of Star Wars’ best stories in years, and it’s one that kids and adults can enjoy. If you have the time, you can even add Rogue One to your Thanksgiving weekend lineup. A Star Wars-centric holiday is a good one in our books!

Andor Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.

