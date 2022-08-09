All 5 No. 1 Songs Olivia Newton-John Had in the United States

Olivia Newton-John songs have received renewed attention because of the singer’s death. During her long career in music, she had five No. 1 songs in the United States. Notably, only one of them was from Grease.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in ‘Grease’ | Fotos International / Contributor

1. ‘I Honestly Love You’

“I Honestly Love You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in 1974, making it Newton-John’s first No. 1 single. The soft ballad encapsulates the easy listening of the era.

Fans who mostly know Newton-John from Grease might be surprised to hear her sing a song that’s reminiscent of Barbra Streisand and Anne Murray. Regardless, “I Honestly Love You” shows the singer had musical range and her voice had an incredible warmth. The track’s subtle instrumentation lets Newton-John’s voice shine.

RELATED: ‘Grease’ Director Said Elvis Presley Had a ‘Creepy’ Connection to the Film

2. ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’

Baroque pop was a genre that peaked in the 1960s that combined pop music with Western classical music. Newton-John took her stab at the genre with “Have You Never Been Mellow,” which has gorgeous violins and a flute solo.

“Have You Never Been Mellow” became her second No. 1 single, reaching the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 for a week in 1975. Notably, her version of the song was sampled in the similarly-titled track “Have You Ever Been Mellow” by Party Animals in 1996. The sample proved Newton-John was still influencing generations of musicians who came after her.

3. ‘You’re the One That I Want’

In Grease, Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Duncan (Newton-John) decided to change for each other. That leads to “You’re the One That I Want,” one of the most famous musical numbers ever.

The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a week. One listen, and the hook will be stuck in your head for days. While Grease wasn’t a major critical hit in the 1970s, it’s lived on for decades as an audience favorite.

RELATED: ‘Happy Days’: Why Henry Winkler Turned Down ‘Grease’

4. ‘Magic’

Newton-John’s second most famous film appearance was in the musical Xanadu. While the film received mixed reviews, the soundtrack is generally well-regarded.

“Magic” reached No. 1 for four weeks. The soundtrack of Xanadu also included several songs by the Electric Light Orchestra, including “I’m Alive,” “Xanadu,” and “All Over the World.” This means Xanadu will always have a place in music history.

5. ‘Physical’

Newton-John’s synth-pop single “Physical” was a huge hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a whopping 10 weeks. It’s still a cultural juggernaut and the song’s music video is one of the most iconic of the early 1980s.

Doja Cat and SZA sampled the track for their hit “Kiss Me More” while Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa sampled it for “Prisoner.” Even decades later, the track still impacts pop culture. “Physical” remains Newton-John’s most popular song and it shows she could take on any genre she wanted.

RELATED: ‘Grease’: These 2 Songs from the Movie Became No. 1 Hits