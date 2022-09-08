The 5 Original Members of The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones is the rock band behind “Paint It, Black,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Sympathy For the Devil,” and “Start Me Up.” Although the Rolling Stones members changed over the years, the original lineup featured Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and other musicians.

Here’s what we know about the “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” artists (and which Rolling Stones members were included in the original lineup).

Mick Jagger

He’s a singer, songwriter, actor, and one of the founding members of the Rolling Stones. Many fans associate Mick Jagger and his mouth with the Sticky Fingers cover art. The “Hot Lips” logo subsequently became one of the most popular images of the 1970s.

His ongoing songwriting partnership with Keith Richards extended beyond the rock group. Jagger is even credited as a composer for the 2004 film Alfie, with additional songwriting credits on to the V for Vendetta soundtrack.

Keith Richards

Richards appeared as a guitarist and secondary vocalist for the rock band, eventually releasing solo music like ”Hate It When You Leave.” As the co-founder of the Rolling Stones, Richards also earned recognition for his songwriting with Jagger. In 1989, Richards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Brian Jones

Jones appeared as one of the original members of the Rolling Stones. Although he initially joined as a guitarist, Jones extended his participation, recording vocals for several Rolling Stones songs. The artist died shortly after leaving the band in 1969 of an apparent accidental drowning.

Bill Wyman

Wyman performed as the bassist for the Rolling Stones for several decades, even returning for one concert in 2012. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with other members of the rock band.

In addition to his work with the Rolling Stones, Wyman made music with Bill Wyman’s Rhythm Kings and Willie and the Poor Boys.

Charlie Watts

Originally trained as a graphic artist, Watts performed as the original drummer for the Rolling Stones. The artist died in 2021, although his cause of death was never publically announced.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also a member of The Rolling Stones,” a statement from the Rolling Stones read, “one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Who were the other members of the Rolling Stones?

The lineup for this rock band changed over the years, with other members coming and going as the Rolling Stones grew in popularity. Later members include Mick Taylor, Ron Wood, and Darryl Jones.

Even in 2022, the band continues to tour. The group made stops across Europe, performing at stadiums in Spain, Germany, Italy, and more. Now, music by the Rolling Stones is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

