5 Shows Like ‘Ms. Marvel’ You Should Not Miss

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 is giving its newest and youngest superheroes a platform to rise and save the world. Ms. Marvel is Marvel’s latest addition to its ever-growing list of TV shows. The series follows a teenager, Kamala Khan, who idolizes Captain Marvel and struggles to fit in until she gains superpowers. She takes on the persona of Ms. Marvel and uses her newfound powers for good.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in ‘Ms. Marvel | Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel recently wrapped its six-episode first season, and though it was the highest-rated Marvel show on Disney+, there’s been no news of a second season. So, to scratch your young-protagonist itch, check out these five shows like Ms. Marvel.

‘I’m Not Okay with This’ (2020)

In Ms. Marvel, Kamala is a huge Avengers fan and occasionally dresses as her hero, Captain Marvel. When she gains her superpowers, she welcomes them and couldn’t be more excited for her new journey.

But Sydney Novak of I’m Not Okay With This regrets having powers. Based on a Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name, I’m Not Okay With This follows Sydney, who discovers her powers when a heartbreak causes her to channel her anger into telekinetic abilities.

Sydney tries to come to terms with her new life as she finds it difficult balancing her school life, budding sexuality, and lack of control. The show was renewed for a second season but got axed due to the pandemic.

I’m Not Okay With This is streaming on Netflix.

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ (2018–2020)

If you liked the high school setting of Ms. Marvel, you might like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The two shows are based on comic books, feature a female lead, and focus on characters trying to balance two lives.

However, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina takes on a darker tone. It revolves around a half-human/half-witch who tries her best to balance her high school life and relationships while hopping between the land of the living and practicing her role as a witch. With a lot at stake, Sabrina must put aside everything she thinks she knows and embrace her place in the family and witch society.

Throughout the series, Sabrina comes into her own and helps save the world and her family. The show was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Sabrina’s story continued through a Riverdale crossover.

You can watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

‘Hawkeye’ (2021)

Hawkeye happens after the events of Avengers: Endgame and sees Clint Barton take on a protégé Kate Bishop. As Kamala worships Ms. Marvel, Bishop idolizes Burton. He takes her under his wing and teaches her how to fight dangerous enemies, intending for her to take his place as the next Hawkeye.

Like Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye is on Disney+, so no need to subscribe to another streaming service.

‘Sex Education’ (2019–present)

Though no one in Sex Education has superpowers (not counting Otis’ ability to provide on-point sex advice), it’s still an excellent coming-of-age show. The British comedy takes place in a secondary school and follows several characters dealing with sexual intimacy issues and trying to find their place in life as sexually charged teenagers.

Plus, if you loved Asa Butterfield in Ender’s Game, you’ll love him in Sex Education. Need another reason to tune in? The show has almost perfect critics’ and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Catch up with the students of Moordale Secondary School on Netflix.

‘Naomi’ (2022)

Naomi and Ms. Marvel share many parallels. Both follow a teenager who idolizes a superhero. For Kamal, it’s Captain Marvel, while for Naomi, it’s Superman. She even runs a Superman fan website. Naomi finds herself with incredible powers when she tries to determine the origin of a supernatural event. With only one 13-episode season, Naomi is the perfect show to binge-watch in one weekend.

You can stream Naomi on HBO Max.

RELATED: ‘Dexter: New Blood’: 5 Shows to Watch If You Liked the Series