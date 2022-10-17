5 TV Shows Like ‘Chucky’ to Add to Your Horror Watchlist

The Child’s Play franchise has been around for over three decades. And to keep the horror alive, creator Don Mancini is bringing the killer doll back for a second season of his TV series, Chucky. The show picks up with Chucky as he terrorizes a quiet New Jersey town. But as he kills his unsuspecting victims, the doll reveals some of his past and a few of the town’s dark secrets. The thrilling series airs Wednesday nights on SyFy and USA and streams on Peacock. And for those looking for a dose of terror between episodes, here are five TV shows like Chucky that deliver.

‘Chucky’ Season 1 Episode 102: ‘Give Me Something Good to Eat’ | SyFy/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

1. ‘Scream Queens’ (2015–2016)

Like Chucky, Scream Queens isn’t a slasher series that doesn’t skimp on humor. It follows college sorority students who realize a killer is stalking them. No one knows the murderer’s identity, but as the coeds die one by one, the group gets closer to discovering the truth.

Scream Queens premiered 7 years ago today.



To celebrate, here's 20 seconds of flawless line readings courtesy of Ms. Keke Palmer pic.twitter.com/CEEpFz1yw3 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 22, 2022

The Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck project premiered on Fox in 2015 and ran for two seasons. Its star-studded cast includes Emma Watson, Billie Lourd, Abigail Breslin, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, Breezy Eslin, and Nick Jonas.

Scream Queens is available to stream on The CW app and Hulu. Episodes can also be purchased via Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu, and Google Play Movies & TV.

2. ‘Scream’ (2015–2019)

As Chucky revived Child’s Play, a TV show rebooted the Scream movies. MTV’s 2015 series Scream centers on a group of high schoolers falling prey to a masked serial killer seeking revenge.

The show aired for three seasons and starred Keke Palmer, Bella Thorne, Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, RJ Cyler, Georgia Whigham, and Drew Starkey.

It’s available to stream on Netflix and purchase via Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu, and YouTube.

3. ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ (2011–2019)

Inspired by campy ’80s horror flicks such as Halloween and Friday the 13th, American Horror Story: 1984 tells the story of friends who begin working as summer camp counselors. But as strange occurrences happen, the crew discovers they’re being haunted by the serial killer who terrorized the camp years earlier.

The Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck series ran for 11 seasons from 2011 to 2019. The cast includes Billie Lourd, Emma Roberts, Codie Fern, Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Zach Villa, and John Carroll Lynch.

Catch the series on FX, Hulu, and Prime Video.

4. ‘Evil’ (2019–present)

Evil is a psychological-horror drama that follows a priest, a scientist, and a psychologist hired by the Catholic Church to assess cases of potential demonic activity. The three can explain some of their supernatural experiences through science and psychology. But when sinister entities begin to haunt them, they question whether a larger evil force is at play.

The Robert and Michelle King drama stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, Aasif Mandvi, and Renee Elise Goldsberry.

It premiered in 2019 and aired its third season in 2022. The first three seasons are streaming on Paramount+.

5. ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ (2018–2020)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is based on writer/showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Archie Comics dark reboot. The series centers on teen witch Sabrina Spellman, her aunts Zelda and Hilda, and her high school friends.

When Sabrina comes into her powers, her family and friends help her navigate her new life as a witch. But as evil forces pursue her, Sabrina realizes she must choose between the human and supernatural worlds.

The drama premiered in 2018 and aired for four seasons. It stars Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Chance Perdomo, and Michelle Gomez, IMDb reports.

All episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Scream Queens’ ‘Felt Like It Was Going to Break Television’