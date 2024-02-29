50 Cent has been known to have feuds with a few of his ex-girlfriends. So, when one of his exes were tapped to star on a reality show, 50 Cent took credit for the project’s cancellation.

50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend almost starred on ‘Starter Wives’

In 2012, it was announced that a new reality show was going to air on TLC. The series was titled Starter Wives, and at the center of this show would be the exes of several well-known celebrities. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the exes of DMX, Floyd Mayweather, and 50 Cent would headline the series. But Starter Wives only lasted for a few episodes before being abruptly canceled.

Monica Joseph Taylor, the wife of New York radio host Funkmaster Flex, also starred on the show. In a message posted by The Jasmine Brand, she gave a message addressing the series’ sudden cancellation. Even back then, she seemed to wonder if 50 Cent was behind its demise.

“If you want to watch the remainder of episodes of Starter Wives Confidential you will have to go online to TLC.com,” Taylor said. “Ask me why? Is it ratings? Is it a change in network direction…or all the outside drama?! It’s no secret Starter Wives Confidential was plagued by legal inquiries and possible lawsuits from the beginning. Starting with Shaniqua Tompkins being missing from all the episodes, her ex 50 cent allegedly had an agreement or contract with her of some sort that either prevented or made it difficult for her to partake in the show.”

On social media, the “In Da Club” artist confirmed that he was behind the cancellation, although he apologized for inconveniencing the show’s other stars.

“I want to apologize to cast of Starter Wives for having the show pulled off the network. I sincerely hope you find work. It had to go. The show was trash, angry ex girls that have a sense of entitlement that can’t be met. Come on, I didn’t like it so it’s off,” he said.

50 Cent claimed to shut down another reality show that might’ve starred ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins

50 Cent and his ex-girlfriend Tompkins haven’t been on the best of terms. The rapper asserted that money was at the root of their problems, which affected his relationship with his son. Shaniqua at one point even blamed 50 Cent for the burning down of her $4 million mansion. It seemed the animosity between the two might’ve gotten in the way of Tompkins starrting in yet another reality series.

Carmen Bryan, the ex-girlfriend of hip hop artist Nas, claimed that she and Tompkins would be joining forces to do their own reality show. Bryan asserted that the series was designed to show more positive imagery for Black women.

“Shaniqua Tompkins and I are working on a reality show, and I’m not allowed to share the title yet, but it will be filmed in New York and Los Angeles,” she once told Bombshell. “We will have a few other ladies participating in the show, and basically, it’s a show based on urban women in business empowering one another. There will be no wig snatching and wine throwing – we’re trying to put a spin on black excellence showing women in an organic environment that can come together, inspire one another, work on their brands and their businesses, and if there is any tension or disagreements, it’s organic, it’s resolved, and we move on to the next aspect of the program. Just basically showing our lives, our children, our family, and again, trying to create a new spin on reality television. Showing black women in a better light.”

But 50 Cent didn’t agree with the premise. When he caught wind of the new reality show, he shared that he wouldn’t allow it to happen.

“Get a f***ing job,” 50 Cent wrote according to People. “I own your life rights reality TV is a no go. l don’t know what to tell you, oh go shake your new fake a** over at club Angels.”

How Shaniqua Tompkins responded to 50 Cent

Tompkins didn’t seem fazed at the time by 50 Cent’s comments. She believed that the Power mogul didn’t have the influence needed to cancel the planned reality series.

“He doesn’t have the power that he claims he has,” she said. “He’s just mad because I don’t want to be with him, and he knows that I’m the only one that was there from the beginning that can expose who he really is. He’s scared, he’s frightened.”