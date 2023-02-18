How 50 Cent’s Fox Deal Will Affect His Starz Shows

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson stepped into his role as a TV mogul through his year-long partnership with Starz. However, when that deal ended in 2022, people waited with bated breath to see where 50 Cent and his team would land next.

Now, the hip-hop mogul has inked a deal with Fox. But how will that affect his high-performing Starz shows?

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson

50 Cent is developing new shows with Fox

Following a long relationship with Starz network, 50 Cent has just locked in a brand new deal with Fox.

According to Variety, 50 Cent and his production company, G-Unit Film & Television, have inked an agreement for new programming. This programming includes scripted dramas, live-action comedies, and animated series.

“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and Fox that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on Fox, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions,” 50 Cent said in an official statement.

How will 50 Cent’s Starz deal affect his Starz shows?

Since 50 Cent’s deal is non-exclusive, it won’t affect his Starz series at all. Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and BMF are all slated to remain at Starz, but fans can expect to see a lot more G-Unit Film & Television projects across varied networks.

When 50 Cent’s Starz deal ended in 2022, he said he had over 25 shows already sold across 10 different networks.

While series don’t always see the light of day, more than several of these likely will.

50 Cent’s new Starz shows

In addition to the shows in development with Starz, 50 Cent has a slew of Starz dramas coming down the pipeline. At the BMF Season 2 premiere, the director/producer revealed that several BMF spinoffs are on the way. He has termed the BMF umbrella BMF Immortal.

Deadline reports that planning and development for these spinoffs are in the very early stages. However, there are slated to be at least three additional BMF shows.

Additionally, while Power Book V: Influence is no longer in the works, there have been whispers about a U.K.-based Power spinoff. Deadline was the first to report on the potential London-based series. However, Starz Programming Chief Kathryn Busby was coy. . “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she told Variety. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

Finally, 50 Cent’s project Fightland with Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith has already been green-lit. According to Deadline, the U.K.-based boxing series “follows a retired disgraced world champion fighter drawn into the corrupt underbelly of the sport after the disappearance of his childhood best friend and training partner. To save his friend, the troubled fighter will have to return to a way of life that nearly destroyed him – one that cost him everything to leave behind.”