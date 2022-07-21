50 Cent’s Graphic Horror Movie Made a Cameraman Faint: ‘We’re Elevating Horror to the Next Level’

Rapper 50 Cent has made the transition to the world of TV and film in recent years. The former G-Unit emcee is behind the creation of a new horror movie. The movie is so gory and so graphic that one of the cameramen fainted while filming a scene.

50 Cent is creating a horror movie

Deadline reported in July 2022 that 50 Cent was set to produce and star in a new horror movie titled Skill House. The movie centers around social media and influencer culture, and examines just what people new to this world would do for fame. The movie itself is in production at TikTok’s “collab house” in Los Angeles, known as Sway House.

A cameraman fainted on set

In July 2022, TMZ obtained footage from the set of Skill House that showed just how gory the film will be. During the filming of a kill scene, a camera operator was so nauseated that he passed out and the camera fell to the ground. He ended up being out cold for 30 minutes.

Director Josh Stolberg spoke about the incident on his Instagram Stories.

“Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop for a 1/2 hour,” he said. “He’s okay now but…get ready for some crazy s***!”

50 Cent wasn’t on set at the time, but the rapper shared the incident on his own Instagram Stories. “We’re elevating horror to the next level,” he said. “This is gonna change the rules of the game.”

Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit! pic.twitter.com/YJH2tlruTE — Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) July 17, 2022

50 Cent is also working on other movies

Skill House is set for release sometime in 2023 and will be the first film in a franchise. The cast features a variety of actors, including TikToker Bryce Hall and UFC veteran Paige VanZant.

50 Cent’s work on Skill House is only one of several on-screen appearances that will be released down the line. He’s currently gearing up to star in The Expendables 4 and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

