50 Cent Raked In $400,000 Thanks to the Houston Astros’ World Series Win

As a Houston resident, Grammy-winning rapper 50 Cent is celebrating the Houston Astros’ win at the World Series, like countless other fans of the baseball team. But 50 has another reason to celebrate: he brought in several hundred thousand dollars as a result of the team’s win.

50 Cent | David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns

50 Cent’s Sire Spirits made money from the Houston Astros’ World Series win

The Houston Astros triumphed over the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series in November 2022. According to Forbes, the Astros celebrated with $388,000 worth of champagne from 50 Cent‘s spirits brand, Sire Spirits. Each bottle of Le Chemin du Roi Champagne costs $160,000.

Back in September 2022, 50 Cent struck a deal between the Astros and his Sire Spirits brand and G-Unity Foundation. His Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne were then named the “Official Cognac” and “Premium Champagne” of the Astros.

50 Cent, a New York native, moved to Houston in 2021 and was embraced by many H-Town residents. Unsurprisingly, after the Astros’ win at the World Series in 2022, 50 was thrilled to see his home team win.

“The Astros on top of the world,” he captioned an Instagram post of the announcement that the team celebrated with $388,000 worth of Le Chemin du Roi Champagne. “HOUSTON DOING IT BIG.”

50 Cent’s continued partnership with the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros’ celebration with Sire Spirits is only just the beginning of the relationship between 50 Cent’s spirits brand and the sports team.

Forbes pointed out that in the 2023 season, Sire Spirits will have a much more visible presence at the team’s home at Minute Maid Park. This includes signs all over the stadium, a rebranded suite, and occasional branding on home plate.

Sire Spirits has also partnered with other sports teams

Sire Spirits hasn’t limited its partnerships with sports teams to the Houston Astros. In October 2022, Sire Spirits inked a deal to be the Indiana Pacers’ exclusive beverage provider at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena.

“This partnership with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Sire Spirits gives us the opportunity to deliver new world-class experiences not only to our premium guests, but to all visitors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the Indianapolis community, at large,” Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Rick Fuson said in a statement at the time. “We look forward to working alongside Curtis and the G-Unity Foundation to improve the lives of our city’s young people while bringing Pacers fans Sire Spirit’s award-winning premium products.”

50 Cent echoed the sentiment. “What impressed me most about the Pacers organization was its firm commitment to the community which will allow me to extend my charitable efforts into Indianapolis. I am also excited to have my brands featured at one of the country’s newest premier entertainment venues,” he said. “I’m excited to be a part of the new development that Gainbridge Fieldhouse will bring to the city of Indianapolis. I look forward to meeting and spending time with the fans.”

In addition to the Astros and the Pacers, Sire Spirits also secured similar deals with NBA teams including the Houston Rockets and their home venue of the Toyota Center and the Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center. Sire Spirits also moved into the NFL with a partnership with the Houston Texans and NRG Stadium.

RELATED: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 50 Cent Replaced T.I. With Method Man Because of Beef, According to Cast