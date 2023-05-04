50 Cent Was Once Warned Against Signing With Eminem

50 Cent became one of the world’s most popular rappers after signing under Eminem’s and Dr. Dre’s record label. But the music mogul was once advised that being associated with the 8 Mile star would be detrimental to his career.

50 Cent once turned down a $ 1.3 million record deal before signing with Eminem

50 Cent | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

50 Cent was already making waves in the hip hop industry before being signed to Shady/Aftermath records. He was signed to Colombia records for a short time. 50 Cent was set to make his first major debut on the label with the album Power of the Dollar. But when he was shot, he was dropped from the label.

“Colombia Records [was] afraid to work with me after I got shot,” 50 Cent once told Billboard.

After returning to the music scene, 50 Cent had a couple of opportunities to sign with other major labels. Universal Music Group would soon step in and offer 50 Cent a lucrative contract. The mogul would turn them down, however. It was a decision not even his G-Unit labelmate Tony Yayo understood at the time.

“Dino Delvaille came and offered me [$1.3 million] to do a G-Unit [album] and my solo album at Universal and I just turned the deal down. And Tony Yayo didn’t understand. He was like, ‘What? [$1.3 million] and you not gon’ do it? What? That’s like saying we hit the lotto and you not going to pick up the ticket,’” 50 Cent once recalled on Hot 107.9 (via Yahoo).

But 50 Cent simply didn’t trust the way Universal would handle his career. Especially since Universal was associated with his adversary Ja Rule and his record label Murda Inc..

“And I’m like, ‘Nah, it’s not the right deal,’ because it was in the Universal system. Def Jam was there and those guys already was making money from that system — where they could influence and sabotage everything that I had going,” 50 Cent said.

50 Cent was initially warned against signing with Eminem

After flirting with a couple of other major record labels, 50 Cent learned he’d gotten the attention of megastar Eminem. The 8 Mile actor was interested in signing him at the time based on 50 Cent’s work.

“When I first heard 50’s tape, I was just listening like a fan – and loving it,” Eminem once recalled to Baltimore Sun. “I played his music for Dre, and he gave it the green light. So I called 50, I said, ‘Man, if you are down with it, we would love it if you would come out here and work with us.’”

But 50 Cent was advised against doing so by Steve Stoute, who originally signed him to Colombia Records. Of course 50 Cent wouldn’t take Stoute’s advice, which only worked in his favor.

“At the time, Em was doing [‘Purple Pills’ with D12], so he’s thinking [Eminem’s] a joke,” 50 Cent once recalled Stoute saying to MTV News (via hip hop DX). “Of course, I did the deal with the White boy because Em is the only one that showed interest in me. He’s my favorite White boy.”

Why 50 Cent left Eminem’s record label

Related 50 Cent Is Developing a New Drama With Starz

50 Cent left his label Shady Aftermath records in 2014. This was simply because the artist wanted to explore new opportunities and fresh ways to apply his creativity.

“It’s freedom to invest in your own ideas,” 50 Cent once told Forbes. “If ever I had a horse that I was betting on at the track, I’d like to be the horse. Let it be me, goddammit, because I’m going to run as hard as I can.”

Eminem and Dr. Dre harbored no ill will towards 50 Cent for his decision. Eminem released a statement showing his utmost support to 50 Cent, and their relationship still remains intact to this day.

“I’ve developed a great friendship with 50 over the years, and that’s not going to change. We know 50 will have success in his new situation, and we remain supporters of both him and G-Unit,” Eminem said.