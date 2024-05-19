50 Cent and Michael Jackson are very different artists. However, the “Billie Jean” singer made a big impact on 50 Cent at a young age. In addition, 50 Cent and Jackson teamed up together to take on the press through music.

50 Cent was introduced to Michael Jackson’s music by his grandmother

During a 2022 interview with NME, 50 Cent named the songs that were the soundtrack of his life. He picked out several classic rap tracks, including Erik B & Rakim’s “Paid in Full,” Future’s “Karate Chop,” and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize.” He also showed some love for songs outside of the rap genre, such as Bobby Womack’s “Across 110th Street” and, most bafflingly, Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.”

50 Cent was asked to name the first song he remembered hearing. It was The Jackson 5’s “ABC.” “I was one of nine kids, raised by my grandmother, so most of what I was hearing first in the home was stuff that the other kids were listening to, which at the time was mostly Motown music,” he said.

‘ABC’ fulfilled a prediction abut Michael Jackson and his brothers

Jermaine Jackson was a member of The Jackson 5. In his 2011 book You Are Not Alone: Michael, Through a Brother’s Eyes, Jermaine discussed the importance of “ABC” in his band’s career. “‘I Want You Back’ went to No. 1, not just on the R&B charts but in the Billboard Hot 100, selling two million copies in six weeks in America, then catching fire in the U.K., the rest of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Israel,” he wrote. “In February 1970, we followed up with ‘ABC’ which also went No. 1, selling two million copies in three weeks.

“Three months later ‘The Love You Save’ sealed our hat-trick of No. 1s with another two million copies sold — and all three 45s would keep on selling,” he added. “Mr. Gordy’s forecast had come good: three back-to-back No. 1s. We couldn’t have felt more on top of the world.” For context, Berry Gordy was the founder of Motown and he co-wrote “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and other Motown hits.

50 Cent appeared on a posthumous album from the King of Pop

The connection between 50 Cent and the King of Pop goes beyond a certain bubblegum pop tune about the alphabet. 50 Cent appeared as a guest rapper on Jackson’s posthumous album, Michael. That record probably should have been a word-conquering smash. After all, it came out in 2010, the year after the “Thriller” singer’s death. At that time, interest in Jackson was very strong. Yet, Michael is remembered only by the singer’s dedicated fans.

At the very least, “Monster” is a good song. It has a funky beat reminiscent of Justin Timberlake’s 2000s takes on Jackson’s sound. Jackson’s vocals sound almost unrecognizable at points, but there’s nothing wrong with an artist showing off a different aspect of their voice. The tune deals with Jackson’s recurring difficulties with the press. Perhaps that topic is too niche for “Monster” to have become much of a hit.

Jackson started 50 Cent’s musical journey and he eventually got to rap on one of Jackson’s songs.