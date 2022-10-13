50 Cent’s Son Criticized His Dad’s Measly Child Support

Hit-making rapper 50 Cent is honest with his thoughts, often airing them out on social media. His 26-year-old son Marquise Jackson inherited the trait from his father, calling out things he doesn’t like. In October 2022, Jackson made waves for calling out his own dad’s child support over the years.

50 Cent | Burak Cingi/Redferns

50 Cent had his son Marquise Jackson in 1996

Marquise Jackson was born in October 1996 when 50 Cent was 21 years old. The rapper welcomed his child with his girlfriend Shaniqua Tompkins. In the years since then, 50 and Tompkins have bickered publicly on social media, with Tompkins eventually suing 50 for $50 million in 2009, alleging that he promised to take care of her for life.

50 reflected on how Marquise changed his outlook on life in a 2005 interview with the African American Literature Book Club.

“When my son came into my life, my priorities changed, because I wanted to have the relationship with him that I didn’t have with my father,” he said.

50 Cent’s son got $81,000 a year in child support

As an adult, Jackson’s relationship with his father has been more strained. In October 2022, the 25-year-old took to Instagram Live with entrepreneur and former rapper Choke No Joke to express his disappointment with the amount of money he received from his father in child support.

“$6,700 a month in the [city] of New York City, you do the math,” Jackson said honestly. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood.”

“$81,000 [per year] is not a substantial amount of money,” Jackson continued. “You can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

For his part, 50 responded by simply posting a video on Instagram from his show Power where his character Kanan kills his own son. The rapper captioned the video “No caption needed.”

50 celebrated not having to pay child support

50 Cent completed all of his child support payments in 2017 and took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment. Jackson criticized his father for making light of the real situation that he dealt with throughout his life. The rapper later apologized for his Instagram post.

“Excuse me if I seem a little insensitive at times. I’m different,” he said in the post. “I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father and my mother got killed when I was 8.”

In 2019, 50 went so far as to say that Jackson wasn’t his son. In a 2020 Instagram Live with Van Lathan, 50 lamented the state of their relationship, and blamed Jackson’s mother for how he turned out. “It is sad, it’s a sad situation,” he said. “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy, without envy or entitlement … His mom developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests.”

After 50 shared his Power Instagram post in October 2022, Jackson took to his own IG page and begged his father to spend just 24 hours with him — in exchange for a month’s worth of child support. “Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,” he captioned the post.

