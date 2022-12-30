The 6 Best Hulu Shows of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to reflect on some of the best shows of the year from Hulu. Though the competition was tough, we’ve compiled a list of the six best Hulu-exclusive shows from the previous year that fans should be sure they didn’t miss.

Oliver (Martin Short), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Charles (Steve Martin) in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

‘The Patient’ takes dark comedy to another level

Hulu’s The Patient is a darkly twisted yet moving series. When a serial killer named Sam (Domhnall Gleeson) kidnaps his therapist, Dr. Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), Alan must use all his skills to try to stop Alan from killing and make it out alive.

The Patient is more than a survival story. As Alan navigates his life chained in a basement, he contemplates the events that led to his estrangement from his son, Ezra. After Alan converted from Reform to Orthodox Judaism, it created a rift in the family, but Alan may be denying his own responsibility for the way things changed.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ returned to Hulu for season 2

Only Murders in the Building returned to Hulu with season 2 in June 2022. This time Charles, Oliver, and Mabel attempt to solve the murder of Bunny Folger, who mysteriously died in Mabel’s apartment. The stakes are even higher as the trio finds that they are suspects in Bunny’s case. Only Murders in the Building continues to deliver laughs, beautiful costumes, and an excellent soundtrack in the show’s second season.

‘The Dropout’ tells the true story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos

Inspired by a true and horrifying story, the Hulu miniseries The Dropout follows the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos. The show is based on the ABC Audio podcast of the same. It explores events from Holmes’ teenage years all the way to the collapse of Theranos.

Amanda Seyfried gives a remarkable and eerily spot-on performance as Holmes, which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

‘Reservation Dogs’ returned for a powerful second season

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi for FX Productions, Reservation Dogs is the first series to feature all Indigenous writers and directors. The show follows four Indigenous teenagers living in rural Oklahoma as they grapple with the death of their friend Daniel.

Reservation Dogs returned to FX and Hulu for season 2 in 2022. The new season explores each of the teenager’s journies as they are now scattered apart and approaching the real responsibilities of adulthood. Reservation Dogs has received critical acclaim for its first and second seasons and has already been renewed for a third.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 drew viewers back into the series

The Handmaid’s Tale returned to Hulu for season 5 in 2022. The dystopian drama based on the novel by Margaret Atwood lost some steam as the series went on. However, season 5 breathed new life into the show. After being freed from Gilead and exacting her revenge on Fred Waterford, June (Elisabeth Moss) begins to process her drama and reconnect with her friends and family.

Meanwhile, Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) finds herself alone, friendless, and pregnant. As Serena gets a taste of her own medicine, her story and June’s continue to intertwine. Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski deliver emotionally packed and powerful performance in the show’s penultimate season.

‘The Bear’ took the streaming world by surprise

The Bear took the streaming world by surprise when it premiered on Hulu in June 2022. The series follows a young chef named Carmy who comes home to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop after a heartbreaking tragedy. Despite the series’ unceremonious release, The Bear earned mostly favorable reviews, perfectly weaving together the struggles of small business ownership and Carmy’s journey as he processes grief.