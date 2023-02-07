5 K-Drama Actors That Could Take on ‘Physical 100’

Netflix‘s Physical 100 has proven to be the ultimate fight to prove who is the strongest among Olympic athletes, fitness athletes, and more. The Korean unscripted reality series has some recognizable faces, from Single’s Inferno Cha Hyun-seung to MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon. All athletes have proven themselves worthy or have been eliminated trying. After seeing the series, there are a few K-dramas actors with enough of an athletic and strong background to withstand Physical 100.

K-drama actor Lee Si-young in ‘Sweet Home’ | via Netflix

2PM’s Taecyeon is also a K-drama actor capable of taking on ‘Physical 100’

Many K-Pop idols have transitioned into becoming well-known actors. 2PM’s Taecyeon gained fame as a villain in the crime drama Vincenzo. In 2021, he also starred as the male lead in Secret Royal Inspector & Joy. K-drama fans will recognize him from his early years in the supernatural drama Bring It On Ghost, and the cult drama Save Me.

Fans will agree that Taecyeon can survive against the brute competition in Physical 100. The idol and actor astounded fans when fulfilling his military service from 2017 until 2019. During his time, fans were blown away by his growing muscular and thick physique due to military training.

According to Soompi, Taecyeon excelled in the army. He became a military instruction assistant at the 9th Armed Forces Division in Gyeonggi Province before being promoted to sergeant ahead of schedule. Taecyeon was soon nicknamed “Captain Korea” and is now tagged by fans as a “fridge.”

The handsome Kim Yo-han comes from a family of Taekwondo athletes

Before becoming an actor, Kim Yo-han was an idol in the boy group WEi. He made his acting debut in the top-rated coming-of-age romance drama, A Love so Beautiful. In 2021, Kim starred as the male lead in the School franchise installment School 2021. But does the ethereal idol and K-drama actor have what it takes to compete in Physical 100?

Before his debut, Kim was a national Taekwondo athlete. He competed for 13 years and was well-known for having a solid kick. According to Soompi, Kim appeared on the reality series Naturally. He reminisced over his Taekwondo years and having his father as his coach. When asked if he could have won gold at the Olympics, Kim answered, “I was quite good at it. I won first place at two youth national competitions.” Fans still see the K-drama actor dabble in Taekwondo and teach younger students.

Ahn Bo-hyun was a former boxer before starring in K-dramas like ‘Yumi’s Cells’

While there are idols-turned-actors, there are athletes-turned-actors. K-drama actor Ahn Bo-hyun was a former boxer and has more than enough to compete in Physical 100. Before making his acting debut in 2014, Ahn was an amateur boxer after trying it in high school. He soon became a national athlete and won gold while representing Busan. But due to injuries and his parent’s displeasure, he pursued a career as an actor.

Ahn is well-known by K-drama fans for his leading role in the webtoon K-drama Yumi’s Cells and the second season. His claim to fame was as the evil villain in the cult-classic Itaewon Class. Alongside Han So-hee, he played a narcotics detective in the Netflix dark crime thriller, My Name.

Kim Se-jeong has no athletic background but is a popular idol and actor

Kim Se-jeong is a well-rounded celebrity, having gotten her start as the main vocals for the girl group I.O.I. While skyrocketing to fame as an idol, she became a star on the small-screen when starting her acting career in the teen K-drama School 2017. Kim would soon become a household name starring in the K-dramas, The Uncanny Counter, Business Proposal, and Today’s Webtoon.

But how would the K-drama actor and idol do on Physical 100? While not having a professional athletic background, Kim is well-known for her athleticism on variety shows and her muscles. During the Idol Star Athletic Championships, she excelled at all sports, from bowling to archery. On Law of the Jungle in Sumatra, she was named the ‘survival ace’ due to her athletic and survival skills. Kim is nicknamed “Wonder Sejeong.”

K-drama actor Lee Si-young was a former amateur boxer who can survive ‘Physical 100’

Netflix’s Physical 100 has many recognizable pro boxers and MMA fighters. It is no surprise that K-drama actor Lee Si-young could withstand the competition of Physical 100. While K-drama fans recognize her for her role as a strong firefighter in the apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home, she had a former career as a boxer.

Lee took on the sport in 2010 to prepare for a K-drama role. But after filming, the drama was never released, but Lee fell in love with the sport. According to The Chosunilbo, “I kept it up as a hobby and was told that I had potential, so I trained really hard. Boxing changed who I am. I became more honest and extroverted, with more confidence in who I am.”

While excelling in the sport and winning multiple competitions in her weight class, her age posed a problem in becoming a pro. By 2015, Lee’s ambition to join the Olympic team fizzled out due to recurring injuries. Lee is one of the top female K-drama actors with more than what it takes against the best in Physical 100.