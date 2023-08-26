The ‘Outlander’ TV series is often forced to make changes from Diana Gabaldon’s books due to a variety of reasons.

Outlander has consistently entertained audiences with its gripping storylines. But those who have read Diana Gabaldon’s original books know that the adaptation has taken some liberties, creating unique twists on screen.

Whether altering characters or modifying key plot details, these changes have brought new dimensions to the tale, for better or worse. Here’s a closer look at the six times Outlander has made major changes from the books.

Jamie and Claire’s Battle of Culloden scars

As the Battle of Culloden loomed just moments away, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) faced the necessity of returning to the future. But at that moment, she was consumed by a desperate need to hold onto the memory of Jaime (Sam Heughan), seemingly destined to perish in the impending conflict.

Within the book’s pages, the characters etch their initials into each other’s hands, providing a tangible memento of their connection.

However, in the television adaptation, the creators opted for a different symbol of their bond. Claire leaves Jaime with a dragonfly encased in amber, a gift they had received at their wedding.

A malfunction with the stones on ‘Outlander’

Outlander fans will recall when Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) approached the stones to journey back to the future when their attempt failed.

Contrarily, in the sixth book, when they need to access medical treatment unavailable during that era for a relative, the attempt succeeds.

This discrepancy puzzled fans, wondering why the series would depict the characters’ trek to the stones without a payoff. Additionally, their son Jeremy’s ability to hear the stones, like his parents, adds to the confusion.

Murtagh and Jocasta’s romance

During the fourth season of Outlander, characters Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) and Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) cultivated a romantic connection.

This storyline diverges from the books. In the original literary work, Murtagh was no longer alive when the characters relocated to the United States.

In the novels, details eventually emerge of Jocasta’s secret romantic liaison, lasting over two decades, with her butler, Ulysses, during her marriage to Hector Cameron.

Although Ulysses appears in the television adaptation, his role doesn’t carry the same significance to the plot as in the written series.

Season 1 of ‘Outlander’ featured multiple points of view

Gabaldon’s first book is told entirely from Claire’s perspective. However, the show’s creators expanded the storytelling perspective to include Jamie’s voice.

With the commencement of the first season’s second half, the narrative unfolds from Jamie’s viewpoint, rather than Claire’s.

This modification in storytelling played a crucial role, allowing us to journey with Jamie and witness firsthand the horrifying ordeal of his assault and torment.

This raw and intensely disturbing moment was appropriately presented from Jamie’s perspective, honoring the gravity of his character’s experience, rather than relegating it to a secondary account.

Season 2 of ‘Outlander’ starts in 1948

In the second book in Gabaldon’s series, the story kicks off in 1968. The narrative follows Claire and her daughter, Brianna, visiting Roger Wakefield.

The television adaptation made a significant alteration, initiating the season with Claire’s journey back to 1948.

According to Glamour, Outlander executive producer Maril Davis shared her insights on this choice:

“We loved seeing that whole season colored with the idea that we already knew Claire was going back. And also, I think we wanted to see a little of Claire’s life and struggle with what she was going to do when she came back [to 1948].”

Davis added that beginning in the 1940s offered a refreshing start to the season and added intrigue to Claire’s journey.

Jamie doesn’t lose a finger in season 7

In the latest season of Outlander, the show significantly changed Jamie’s story. In the book, Claire cuts off Jamie’s finger after the first Battle of Saratoga.

But on the show, Jamie is merely wounded after the fight and retains all of his fingers.

Discussing the rationale behind this modification, Davis revealed that they simply didn’t want to deal with CGI complications down the road.

“We just decided [against it due to] certain things like [CGI] and, obviously, we certainly had Jamie’s hand from season one and carry that on with the scars,” Davis explained, per Hello Magazine. “But there are certain things that are really kind of tough to do as we move forward and losing the finger was something. Visual effects-wise, it’s just time, money.”

Davis confessed they also didn’t want Heughan to have to deal with a special sleeve to mimic the missing finger.