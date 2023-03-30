7 Ina Garten Salads That Just Make It Feel Like Spring

Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten is known for her love of delicious and fresh ingredients. And one of her all-time favorite things to prepare in the kitchen is salads. For Garten, salads are not just a side dish, but a delicious and healthy meal option that can be enjoyed any time of day.

In honor of Garten’s love for salads, we have curated a list of her best salad recipes that are perfect for spring meals.

Ina Garten with Stephen Colbert | Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

‘Barefoot Contessa’ star’s Lobster Cobb Salad is a perfect spring lunch

Garten’s Lobster Cobb Salad is a beloved classic and is the perfect spring lunch option.

To make the vinaigrette, combine the mustard, lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil in a small bowl.

For the salad, dice the avocados and toss them with lemon juice. Cut large arugula leaves in half crosswise.

Combine the lobster, tomatoes, salt, and pepper in a bowl, and dress with enough vinaigrette to coat. Add the diced avocados, crumbled bacon, blue cheese, and arugula, and toss gently. Serve at room temperature.

Ina Garten’s French Green Bean and Goat Cheese Spring Salad is one of her favorite meals

This French Green Bean and Goat Cheese salad might be Ina Garten’s favorite spring meal. In fact, Garten enjoys this recipe whenever she visits Paris.

First, score the goat cheese and cut it into slices using dental floss, then stack phyllo dough sheets with butter and bread crumbs to create 4 packages filled with goat cheese that are then chilled until ready to bake.

Boil and cool the string beans, then mix together a vinaigrette with olive oil, vinegar, mustard, shallots, salt, pepper, and dill. Finally, bake the goat cheese packages until golden brown, toss the string beans and mesclun with vinaigrette, top each salad with a warm goat cheese package and serve immediately.

Arugula and Warm Fig Salad is perfectly topped with yummy blue cheese

Indulge in the perfect combination of sweet and savory with this easy roasted fig and walnut salad, dressed in a tangy vinaigrette and topped with crumbled Roquefort cheese.

Create a vinaigrette by whisking together vinegar, mustard, honey, salt, and pepper, slowly adding olive oil as you whisk, and then setting the mixture aside. Prepare figs by removing the stems and cutting them in half or quarters before roasting them with the walnuts for 5-15 minutes.

Toss the arugula in a separate bowl with the vinaigrette and distribute the mixture onto six salad plates, topped with Roquefort cheese and the warm roasted figs and walnuts. Serve immediately.

‘Barefoot Contessa’ star’s Middle Eastern Vegetable Salad includes a zesty vinaigrette and crispy pita bread

Enjoy a burst of Mediterranean flavors with this delicious and healthy chickpea salad, featuring a vibrant mix of scallions, tomatoes, cucumber, fresh herbs, and tangy feta cheese, all dressed in a zesty lemon-garlic vinaigrette and served with crispy pita bread.

Combine scallions, tomatoes, cucumber, chickpeas, parsley, mint, and basil in a large bowl and mix well. In another bowl or measuring cup, whisk together lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper, and slowly add olive oil to create a dressing.

Pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently. Add feta and sprinkle salt and pepper, tossing gently again. Toast pita bread and serve with the salad.

Ina Garten’s Roasted Balsamic Beet Salad is perfect at room temperature

Impress your guests with Ina Garten’s elegant warm roasted beet salad with arugula, almonds, and goat cheese, a perfect blend of earthy, tangy, and nutty flavors that will delight your taste buds.

This recipe begins by preheating the oven to 400 degrees and roasting the beets wrapped in foil for 50 minutes to 1 hour until tender, then cutting them into wedges and tossing them with vinaigrette, salt, and pepper.

The arugula is separately tossed with vinaigrette before being placed on a serving platter and topped with the beets, almonds, and goat cheese, and served warm or at room temperature.

Spring Corn Salad combines fresh kernels with basil

Celebrate the flavors of spring with this refreshing corn salad, featuring sweet and crunchy kernels tossed with tangy red onions, aromatic basil, and a zesty vinaigrette that will awaken your taste buds.

Boil corn in salted water for 3 minutes, then drain and submerge in ice water to cool and preserve color before cutting the kernels off the cob and placing them in a large bowl with red onions, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Add fresh basil just before serving, and taste to adjust the seasoning. This cold or room-temperature corn salad is perfect for spring gatherings.

Elevate your salad game with this simple yet sophisticated arugula and Parmesan salad, featuring crisp, peppery greens tossed in a tangy lemon dressing and topped with delicate shavings of salty, nutty Parmesan cheese.

Clean and dry arugula leaves before placing them in a bowl. Mix lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl and pour over the arugula.

Toss well and transfer to individual plates. Use a sharp knife or vegetable peeler to shave Parmesan cheese into large pieces and arrange them on top of the arugula. Enjoy a refreshing and easy-to-make salad!

Fans can catch Ina Garten mingling and cooking with celebrity guests on Be My Guest Sunday mornings on the Food Network.