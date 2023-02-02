7 Korean Fitness Celebrities From ‘Physical 100’ That Fans Recognize – Instagrams, Ages, and More

For fans who are familiar with K-content, entertainment, culture, and K-dramas, some of Netflix‘s Physical 100’s contestants are familiar. Fans instantly recognized Single Inferno’s Cha Hyun-seung, a famous backup dancer. But Physical 100 includes a long list of fitness and athletic celebrities who have gained a massive following on social media and Youtube. From UDT soldiers to travel Yotuber Tarzan, here are their Instagrams, ages, and more.

‘Physical 100’ fitness celebrities Shim Eu-ddeum and Choo Sung-hoon | via Netflix

Tarzan is a fitness celebrity known for his impressive abs and Youtube channel

For fans aware of K-content, Tarzan is a familiar face. He is often known by his nickname, while his real name is Jun. Over the years, he has gained fame as a fitness travel vlogger with his Youtube channel, moderntarzan. With over 138K followers, he shares workout videos, his various travels, and some fun videos with his guests. Tarzan is easily spotted thanks to his long hair and undercut.

The Physical 100 fitness celebrity is also the owner of the clothing brand Fitness Paradise which was started in 2022. Fans can also follow him on Instagram @jun_tarzan. But Tarzan is recognized for another reason. He was a contestant on the Korean dating series Love Alarm Clap! Clap! Clap! He is also a guest on the fitness Youtube channel, AllBlanc.

Shim Eu-ddeum is a fitness Youtuber who advocates for healthy living

One of the fitness celebrities that many recognized on Physical 100 was Shim Eu-ddeum. The bubbly and pink-haired contestant has a massive following on Youtube. Even BBulkup recognized her immediately. Her Youtube channel, euddeume, has over 1.2 million followers, with her Instagram, @euddeume_, having over 500K.

She dedicates herself to showcasing a healthy and active lifestyle through home training, pilates, and powerlifting. Do not be fooled. Shim has the strength to lift hundreds of pounds with a clean deadlift. Her YouTube videos target various body areas, like exercise to help with the spine, quad muscles, lower body workouts, and a good diet plan. Shim also has some more fun videos with guest athletes and vlogs.

Her Instagram also tags her supplement company, VivLiv. Shim is 32 years old.

‘Physical 100’ Kim Kang-mi is a bodybuilding fitness celebrity alongside his wife

The minute Kim Kang-mi entered Physical 100; the contestants were blown away. Even Florian was stunned after feasting his eyes on Kim’s larger-than-life muscles. “Is he even a human being?” questioned Florian. Attached at the hip is Kim’s wife, Song A-reum. The two fitness celebrities are professional bodybuilders, have been married for six years, and have a daughter. Other contestants also claim Kim is famous among other fitness competitors.

Kim is more active on Youtube with his channel, KimKangmin. With over 430K followers, he is a star when it comes to bodybuilding and lifting. His channel includes workout videos with fellow athletes, his family and some fun with fellow Physical 100 contestants. Fans can also follow his Instagram, @kang_min_kim. He is 32 years old, and so is Song.

His wife is also a competitive fitness athlete and can be followed on Instagram @ssong rme. The fitness model has just as impressive muscles as her husband. According to an Instagram post, they married in April 2017. Kim also has a company called Maxist that offers protein supplements.

‘Physical 100’ Choo Sung-hoon is a notorious MMA fighter and fitness celebrity

Unsurprisingly, the contestants of Physical 100 were in shock and awe when Choo Sung-hoon entered the room. Many felt the air shift upon his arrival, as he is one of Korea’s famous athletic celebrities as an MMA fighter. On the survival series, he explained, “I’m at ONE championship. I’m an MMA fighter, Choo Sung-Hoon. I started judo at three or four and trained until I was 30. After that, I did MMA for 17 years.”

But Choo’s birthname is Yoshihiro Akiyama, and he hails from Osaka, Japan, with his great-grandfather from Jeju island. Choo’s career is impressive. He is trained in Judo, Karate, Boxing, Kick Boxing, Wrestling, and Submission Wrestling. At the 2001 Asian Judo Championship, he won gold, and at the 2002 Asian Games. The 47-year-old is still in his prime and can compete against the best.

Choo’s career gained him fame as a celebrity appearing on various Korean reality series. He has appeared on Master in the House, The Return of Superman, Now, Follow Me, and as a guest on many more. He is married to Japanese fashion model Shiho Yan and has a daughter. Fans can follow his Instagram, @akiyamachoo, and YouTube channel, sexyama6795.

Caro has a physique the contestants of ‘Physical 100’ are envious of

One of the fitness celebrities that had the contestant of Physical 100 jealous was CrossFit Youtuber Caro. Many male contestants thought he had a “beautiful” physique with the comment, “I’d wish for nothing else if I had a body like his.” It is an impressive comment in a room full of chiseled and dedicated athletes.

His Youtube channel, carovlogs, caters to his daily life, travels, workout regimen, and sweet relationship with his wife. He married his longtime girlfriend on June 6, 2022. The CrossFitter takes his fan through everything, even medical checkups, to ensure his body is functioning correctly. Fans can follow him on Instagram @kidocaro. He tags himself as a model, vlogger, and golfer. An Instagram post reveals he is also friends with Physical 100 contestant Yun Sung-bin.

Agent H is a UDT reservist who has become a celebrity in recent years

Fans could not help but swoon over Agent H on Physical 100. The 36-year-old is infamous for his credentials as a soldier under the Korean Navy’s Special Warfare Flotilla. He served as a sniper for the UDT. In recent years Agent H has become a fitness celebrity thanks to his jaw-dropping workouts on his YouTube channel, MissionPossible_AgentH

His channel is based on his military experience and posts videos of tactical training, firearm practice, and videos with fellow UDT soldiers Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Jin-young, Jjang Jae, and others. Agent H has also gained fame for his detailed reviews and breakdowns of military-based series and movies. His channel also includes videos with Caro and other Physical 100 fitness celebrities. He has appeared in a few well-known Korean series like JTBC’s Halmyungsoo series and Fake Men. Fans can follow him on Instagram @udtbro.

Fitness celebrity Bbulkup entered ‘Physical 100’ with a dominant and vibrant attitude

Clad in the iconic Versace print and iced out in diamonds, Bbulkup was recognized by most contestants. The Physical 100 contestant is a fitness celebrity who made himself known as a bodybuilder before changing careers and becoming an influencer. Fans may notice that his past muscular physique is drastically different from his leaner frame. He has over 360K followers on his Youtube channel, bbulkup.

His channel is not necessarily based on fitness but on living the good life. As he was once a well-respected bodybuilder, he is still considered a fitness celebrity. Fans can see he still has a defined body in some of his workout videos. Most of his videos vlog his daily life, going to restaurants, meeting friends, his luxury items, and doing some good deeds for others. He also produces music. Bbulkup’s real name is Park Joo-chang, and he is 27 years old.

Besides being an influencer, Bbulkup introduced himself on Physical 100 as a food service CEO. His Instagram, @bbulkup, is vibrant and colorful, and he tags himself as a public figure.